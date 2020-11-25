Black Friday round up: alternatives supporting charities & good causes

This Friday is Black Friday – the start of the year’s big shopping weekend, which ends with Cyber Monday, neatly followed by Giving Tuesday. Not all companies are going big on the discounts though – a growing number are supporting charities and good causes. Here’s a round up of some of them.

Whether you’re riding for a release from restrictions or collecting kilometres for an annual riding goal, every ride has a purpose. And next Friday, we’re inviting you to join the #RaphaBlackFridayRide as we swap deals for donations. Sign up here: https://t.co/gKB67volCa pic.twitter.com/HZwWxPLcnu — Rapha (@rapha) November 20, 2020

Cycling clothing brand Rapha is not holding a Black Friday sale but asking people to join the Rapha Foundation’s riding challenge to ride one million kilometres and help it donate 1,000 bikes to those who need them. The challenge will take place on Friday, 27 November and will be hosted on Strava. People are asked to sign up to the challenge to ensure their kilometres are added to the global total. For every 1,000km covered, Rapha will donate a bicycle to World Bicycle Relief. It will donate £120,000 in total: enough to provide 1,000 bicycles.

Whether you're sporting comfy casuals or elegant outfits, the Agnes Coat is the perfect finishing touch to any outfit. Which look would you go for? Shop the look here: https://t.co/WKuGVm6Wtg#baukjen #sustainablefashion #stylingideas #styleinspo pic.twitter.com/24KTJzOkMz — Baukjen (@HouseofBaukjen) November 22, 2020

The House of Baukjen is donating all profits from its Baukjen and Isabella Oliver brands from Black Friday through to Cyber Monday to charity. Centrepoint, the Trussell Trust, Papyrus and the Princes Trust will each benefit from one day of sales from both the Baukjen and Isabella Oliver websites.

Time to wear your values on your sleeve. All products in our new apparel collection are labeled with their carbon footprints to help us all make more conscious decisions. Then, they will be offset to 0 with carbon offsets to ensure that our entire business stays carbon neutral. pic.twitter.com/ouXGYPPu3A — Allbirds (@Allbirds) October 21, 2020

Sustainable footwear company AllBirds will raise its prices on Black Friday, increasing all prices across its website by £1. Each extra dollar, along with another dollar matched by the company, will be donated to Fridays For Future.

For every jewel sold over Black Friday weekend (Thursday 26th November – Tuesday 1st December), we're donating 20% of the proceeds to The Water Project. ❤️ Learn more: https://t.co/0qOj3VXXJn pic.twitter.com/pVhYXJuATh — Lebrusan Studio (@LebrusanStudio) November 16, 2020

Instead of offering a discount over the sale weekend, Brighton- and London-based jewellery brand Lebrusan Studio is raising money for The Water Project, a charity that focuses on providing clean water in sub-Saharan Africa and to which Lebrusan Studio has donated since 2015. For every jewel sold between 25 November and 1 December, the jeweller will donate 20% of proceeds.

What do you get someone who has everything? Stop them in their tracks with statement shearling and classic leather jackets that are bound to be a big hit this Christmas. Discover the Mustang Jacket: https://t.co/wvyht339a4 pic.twitter.com/yko0RjoR3L — Belstaff (@Belstaff) November 23, 2020

British heritage brand Belstaff will donate 10% of all full-price sales over the Black Friday weekend to The Big Issue Foundation. Earlier in the year, its spring promotion of buy-one-give-one saw Belstaff give 350 jackets to Big Issue vendors across the UK. It also nominated the charity to receive its parent company’s Community Fund, with a donation of £10,000 pounds made in June.

❤️ 💛 Who's picked their outfit for Bright Friday?! 💙 💚 ACAI is partnering with Women in Sport to empower women to get outdoors and prioritise their mental and physical wellbeing by spending time in Mother Nature 🍂⛰️ Join our movement 👉 https://t.co/58gtPFGPm3 pic.twitter.com/LeykBCuUpj — ACAI Outdoorwear (@ACAIOutdoorwear) November 22, 2020

ACAI Outdoorwear is supporting Women in Sport and making Black Friday Bright. During their Bright Friday weekend, they will be working together to help empower women to spend time outdoors, and are asking people to help flood social media with positivity and colour by pulling on their brightest piece of clothing, getting outdoors, sharing a selfie with the hashtag #BrightFriday and making a donation. ACAI Outdoorwear will also be pledging 10% of all sales made over the four-day weekend starting on Bright Friday to Women in Sport.

Fellow #LouthChat legends (yes, I'm referring to myself as a legend, since no one else will) @GNLarder are doing good this 'Black Friday' by giving a huge % of online sales to @SimonCommunity instead of discounts to us Mere mortals.

Shop herehttps://t.co/MQROgiX96P pic.twitter.com/hM9DVCuupU — Big Sigh Media – Simon (@BigSighMedia) November 23, 2020

Great Northern Larder is donating 20% of every order placed on its site between now and Black Friday to Dundalk Simon Community.

Submerge your whirring thoughts by taking a warm bath filled with double the organic essential oils, found in our fresh Eucalyptus & Peppermint BeYou Bath Bomb 🛁#vegan #BathBombs #BeYou #TeamBeyou #CelebratingIndividualityTogether #BeYounited pic.twitter.com/BLpvF5aJeV — BeYou. (@BeYouPeriod) November 20, 2020

BeYou, the natural feminine care brand will be donating all profits made from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, to the Sakhi Project, an initiative which focuses on educating women and men on the importance of menstrual health in local Indian communities.

No Black Friday Here. Instead, until Monday 30th November we will be giving 5% of our sales to two organisations @theriverstrust and @fareshareuk. The Rivers Trust are dedicated to protecting and improving river environments for the benefit of people and wildlife #greenfriday pic.twitter.com/PF1Ig7G2tc — Sea & Stream – Outdoor swimming shop (@dipseaandstream) November 24, 2020

Sea & Stream will be donating 5% of its sales over the weekend to two organisations – The Rivers Trust, and FareShare.

The story of our Green Friday collaboration with @cumbriawildlife that will see us donating to their carbon reduction projects 👉 https://t.co/Zg3oYMvkCS#GreenFriday #GetAGrip pic.twitter.com/BECKz6THSh — inov-8 (@inov_8) November 20, 2020

Inov-8 is promising to donate 5% of all Black Friday sales towards planting trees. The Lake District based brand, which specialises in running, hiking and fitness gear, has teamed up with Cumbria Wildlife Trust. The money donated will be spent on the trust’s carbon reduction projects, which include planting trees and restoring peatbogs.

Will you help us make our planet better on #GreenFriday? Head to https://t.co/dx71W5ioin between 27 – 29 Nov, place an order and we will plant a 🌳 tree for you! You might even get an extra special treat 🎁…#Rointe #SmartHeating #ShopOnline #Comfort #Warmth #Reforestation pic.twitter.com/9WAyrebPDf — Rointe UK (@RointeUK) November 23, 2020

Rointe UK will plant a tree for every order placed over the weekend.

“Simple, achievable acts can add up to make a great difference.” 🌍 In the run up to #BlackFriday and beyond, we will be DONATING £10 from the sale of our frames to support our friends at @2minbeachclean . Lets turn Black Friday green. Support #GreenFriday#sustainablefashion pic.twitter.com/j05L2F8zl3 — Coral Eyewear (@CoralEyewear) November 20, 2020

Coral Eyewear, which makes its products from recycled plastic and rescued fishing nets, is donating £10 from frames sales to #2MinuteBeachClean in the run up to the weekend, and on Black Friday, it will be using its platform to talk about Green Friday and support brands who are also reducing their environmental impact.

Calling all shoppers!🚨 Get ready because Black Friday is coming SOON. What's your favourite product you're excited to get in our sale? Reply below👇⁣

Check out our website: https://t.co/JCt6pN93vZ pic.twitter.com/5yr0lnmNEu — L'OCCITANE UK (@LOCCITANE_UK) November 24, 2020

L’Occitane is offering 20% off all online purchases and has also teamed up with PUR Projet, which works with companies to regenerate ecosystems. £1 from every hand cream sold over the Black Friday weekend will be donated to the cause, to help raise funds for its agroforestry tree planting initiative in the UK.

As everything is a little different this year we want to remember the important things in https://t.co/6N1Lje0ySN this years Black Friday is about giving back-we will be making a donation to the @nhscharitiestogether and 10% of profits too! pic.twitter.com/h0rTlGPA3Z — Simply Skin UK (@simplyskinuk) November 24, 2020

Simply Skin is donating 10% of profits from all purchases to NHS Charities Together, and making a donation itself.

Forget Black Friday, we're all about #GreenFriday. We have lots of ways you can enjoy the #RibbleCatchment for free including, our circular River Walks, geocaching & our #AYearOnTheRibble photography stands.https://t.co/yf6ECGKH4bhttps://t.co/UMCYLiVLAXhttps://t.co/X0bkLP8e0F pic.twitter.com/dwh2eE0wXa — Ribble Rivers Trust (@RibbleTrust) November 21, 2020

Ribble Rivers Trust is encouraging people to ignore Black Friday, and spend some time outdoors, enjoying the area through activities including river walks and geocaching.

Make the Black Friday deals by using @amazonsmile & @easyuk when you shop online – every time you do (and nominate us as your charity) we get a donation – at no cost to you – simple! Find out more about these & other ways to support us while you shop at https://t.co/IMzLexb7AI pic.twitter.com/AOfPwdFUq0 — Cornwall Hospice 〓〓 (@Cornwallhospice) November 24, 2020

A number of charities are reminding people to shop through AmazonSmile and Easyfundraising, and raise donations for them that way, including Cornwall Hospice.

Are you getting ready to bag a few bargains this #BlackFriday? By registering at 👇 ps://buff.ly/2J2qgdu before shopping at Amazon, Ebay & most online stores, @GivingMachineUK will donate to us on the back of your purchases = FREE DONATIONS to our charity!#PleaseSha… pic.twitter.com/cAbbdEnnE1 — Nicola Corry Support Foundation (@NicolaCorrySF) November 24, 2020

Other charities, such as the Nicola Corry Support Foundation, are encouraging people to sign up to The Giving Machine.

With our high street shops in England temporarily closed, we’re calling on the nation to support us by donating any goods they are replacing in the Black Friday sales. https://t.co/ZxDCMCd1B9 — BHF (@TheBHF) November 10, 2020

With its high street shops in England temporarily closed, BHF is calling on the nation to support it by donating any goods they are replacing in the Black Friday sales, via its freepost donation service.

Main image: Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels