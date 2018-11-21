12 corporate partnerships benefitting charities around the UK

Here are 12 of the corporate partnerships benefitting charities around the UK to have caught our eye this month with a range of activity from fundraising to donation of goods and services, event partnerships, and programme collaborations.

Combat Stress & 2019 Army v Navy rugby match

Combat Stress has been selected as the chosen charity of next year’s Army v Navy rugby match, which will take place at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday 4 May 2019. Combat Stress will be collecting money around the stadium on the day and the charity will receive £1 from every programme that is sold and £1 from every reusable cup that is returned to specific charity bins around the stadium.

Screwfix & Children in Need

Screwfix donated the services of its large Contact Centre in Yeovil, Somerset to support the BBC Children in Need appeal last Friday (16 November). Hundreds of employees from across Screwfix volunteered their time to help take calls from people across the UK from 7.00pm until 11.00pm. Pudsey also visited the Yeovil Head Office and there were also donations of food, refreshments and prizes from local businesses to keep the volunteers going throughout the evening.

Cottages.com, Hoseasons & Dogs Trust

Cottages.com and Hoseasons have raised £1 million for Dogs Trust through donations from holidaymakers across the country. The donation has been generated via bookings made at dogstrustholidays.co.uk, with the charity receiving a donation equal to 10% of each accommodation booking value. More than 48,000 properties including cottages, lodges and boats are available to choose from at dogstrustholidays.co.uk, with options to suit pet owners and those travelling without pets alike. The partnership has been ongoing for the past 15 years to support the ongoing care for the thousands of dogs in the charity’s rehoming centres across the country.

Barratt Developments & Royal British Legion Industries

Barratt Developments has backed Royal British Legion Industries’ Centenary Village plans for wounded, injured and sick veterans with a pledge of £750k to the village, which will have a range of accommodation and welfare support to more than 100 veterans. This is the largest donation in Barratt Development’s 60-year history. The Centenary Village will include an assisted living scheme, extending the care and support service by a further 24 units, each adapted and capable of meeting the needs of some of the most vulnerable residents. A further 24 new apartments will house single veterans in urgent need alongside 20 new family homes in a mix of town and mews style housing. The new homes will sit alongside a new Community Centre where veterans and their families will have access to a range of services, welfare support and training, tackling isolation through social engagement and promoting independence.

Low Cost Vans & Neath food bank

Low Cost Vans (LCV), a Neath-based van leasing company, is taking the phrase ‘meals on wheels’ literally as it aims to fill one of its biggest vehicles to the brim with food, which it will then donate to a Neath food bank to help people in need this winter. For the month of November, it will add a bag-full of an assortment of non-perishable foods to the van for every vehicle sold, and is also seeking donations from staff, customers and passers-by that will allow it to fill it.

#MANarama campaign & Prostate Cancer UK

The #MANarama campaign has raised £150,000 for Prostate Cancer UK. The #MANarama campaign made history as the first time an English Football League rebranded mid-season, and raised £150,000 for Prostate Cancer UK. In support of the campaign, Vanarama and sister brand Motorama donated £50 to the charity for every van, pickup truck and car it leased through the ‘lease a van save a man’ initiative, which saw Vanarama give up its naming rights for the National League throughout September and October. A cheque for £150,000 was presented at the BT Sport televised game for Non-League Day between FC Halifax Town and Chesterfield.

Mecca Bingo, Grosvenor Casinos & Carers Trust

Team members from Mecca Bingo and Grosvenor Casinos are celebrating after raising over £2,000,000 for Carers Trust. The partnership between Carers Trust and the Rank Group, which owns Mecca and Grosvenor Casinos, first began in February 2014. Since then, its employees from Mecca Bingo and Grosvenor Casino’s have worked hard to raise as much money as possible by undertaking various charity initiatives and fundraising activities in the local area.

EDF Energy & Breast Cancer Now

Customer service staff from EDF Energy in Doxford Park dug out their finest pink clothing and hosted a range of fundraising activities as part of Breast Cancer Now’s Wear It Pink day. Staff donated prizes, ran raffles, a tombola and bake sales to raise funds for the charity. In total, the day raised £943.41. To date, EDF Energy have raised £400,000, through employee fundraising and company matched donations, since partnering with Breast Cancer Now in 2016.

Land Rover & Red Cross

Land Rover and the Red Cross have released a film about the life-changing threats of natural hazards and the humanitarian work to help vulnerable people in isolated communities and mark the release of the World Disaster Report 2018. Land Rover funds a community preparedness project in the state of Chiapas, Mexico, which aims to support 55,000 people in vulnerable communities. In the last two years, the Mexican Red Cross has travelled over 23,000 miles in order to reach these isolated communities.

Young Soles & Richard House Children’s Hospice

Young Soles, the luxury children’s footwear brand, has announced a charity partnership with Richard House Children’s Hospice, which supports children and their families with a life-limiting health condition. The partnership will see Young Soles donate shoes to the hospice twice a year, as well as providing support for fundraising and volunteering activities to help the hospice reach its £3.5 million fundraising target for 2018/19.

CareTech & EY Foundation

The CareTech Foundation is partnering with social mobility charity EY Foundation to create programmes to promote care sector careers and help care leavers move into further education and employment. The partnership will initially provide 16-19 year olds with the core employability skills and confidence to enable them to transition successfully from school to work in the care sector or into further education. Further programmes will also be developed specifically with the intention of helping those in care move into work or further education. The initial programmes will provide young people with intensive employability skills training and quality paid work experience within the care sector. They will each also receive one to one mentoring. CareTech employees will be able to volunteer as mentors for the programme participants.

Starlight Children’s Foundation & CarFest 2019

Starlight Children’s Foundation has been chosen as one of four new partner charities for CarFest 2019. CarFest originally launched in 2012 with all profits going to BBC Children in Need. While Children in Need will continue to be the festival’s principle charity partner, 2019 will be the first year that CarFest will be working with four other charities. Starlight has been selected along the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, Rainbow Trust, and Teenage Cancer Trust. Each of the new chosen charities will receive 10% of the festival’s profits, with BBC Children In Need receiving 50% of the total funds raised. CarFest 2018 raised just under £3.1 million for BBC Children in Need and raised over £13.5 million in total since its launch in 2012.