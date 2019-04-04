parkrun opens up to regular giving to support event’s future

parkrun is encouraging people to sign up as regular givers to help protect the future of the event.

More than 4 million people participate in parkrun’s free weekly 5km runs, with someone new joining every 17 seconds, according to the organisation. Although it is free, and delivered locally by volunteers, the speed of growth means parkrun needs to raise funds to keep the events sustainable.

It has come up with parkrun Forever: marketed as the new way to help keep parkrun free for everyone, forever. It asks people to go to the parkrun Forever website, select the amount they would like to contribute every month, and sign up as a regular giver.

Regular givers will also be entered into a monthly thank you prize draw to win items such as wristbands and running tops with an additional yearly Grand Prize – this year, a trip for two to Italy.

Another way parkrun raises funds is through ethical sports brand CONTRA, which gives all profit to parkrun. It was set up by parkrun founder Paul Sinton-Hewitt and launched last year.