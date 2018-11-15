Screwfix Foundation celebrates raising £3m for charities

The Screwfix Foundation has now raised over £3 million for charity since its 2013 launch and is inviting charities to apply for a share of its funding.

The Screwfix Foundation was set up with the aim of raising funds to support projects to fix, repair, maintain and improve properties and community facilities for those in need throughout the UK. It has now helped over 800 local projects by raising £3.3 million for worthy causes.

Over £1.1 million in microdonations has been raised in partnership with Pennies Foundation, the digital charity box. This equates to over seven million individual donations.

John Mewett, trustee of The Screwfix Foundation said:

“We’re so delighted to be celebrating both the fifth anniversary of the Screwfix Foundation and an amazing £1.1 million milestone, achieved by the Pennies Foundation partnership. We’d like to thank our wonderful staff and customers for all their hard work, commitment and generous support over the last five years. We look forward to continuing to support our communities in the years ahead.”

Charities are invited to apply online for a share of the funding at www.screwfixfoundation.com.