New beginners guide on organising an event published

Veteran fundraiser Ewan Hastings has published a guide on organising charity fundraising events for people who have never run an event before.

“Organising an Event: Top Tips for Beginners” is for those who plan to raise money for a charity, school, church or community organisation with an event but who are starting from scratch.

It is based on Hastings’ own experience of organising fundraising events over 24 years. These have ranged from two formal Balls through craft fairs and overseas challenges, to white-water raft races and 24 hour team events.

As well as plenty of practical tips, the book reminds readers that they can and should enjoy putting on a fundraising event.

Essential skills

Hastings covers essential events’ organising skills, ranging from how to get a committee together for an event, running formal Balls, promoting an event, getting celebrities on board, to staying organised for more effective fundraising.

The book is the third in a series of Top Tips from Hastings, one of the first fundraisers to hold the Institute of Fundraising’s Certificate in Fundraising Management and Diploma in Fundraising Management professional qualifications. Each of his books adopts the style of a step-by-step manual.

He explains why he wrote this new title: “I hope that people who have never organised an event before will think of the book as a practical manual for their first event, ready to take them to a higher plane of knowledge from the off. They will find it a fantastic resource to mastering the intricacies of securing funds for any cause through running a fundraising event. The book would also be really useful for charities, churches and local causes to buy for the benefit of their local volunteers or fundraising committees.”

He added that some of the best lessons that he has learned have not always come from his successes, but from occasional failures, which he talks about in the book.

You can order “Organising an Event: Top Tips for Beginners” on Amazon and Kindle.

