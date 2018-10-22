Round-up: 7 events raising funds for charities

Here is a range of events supporting and raising funds for a number of charities across the UK including WaterAid, Breast Cancer Now, and WellChild, either through partnerships, or through people participating in support of a cause.

Soccer Aid & Unicef

Soccer Aid for Unicef has announced that the 2018 campaign raised a record-breaking fundraising total of £6.74m for the charity through donations and matched funding through UK Aid Match. To date, Soccer Aid for Unicef has raised in excess of £30 million since the very first match, 12 years ago. Next year’s game, in June 2019, will take place at Stamford Bridge, marking the first time the match will be played at Chelsea and a return to the capital, with Soccer Aid 2008 having taken place at Wembley Stadium.

Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity Girly Get Together

The Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity has raised over £84,000 with its annual Girly Get Together held at Prestonfield House. Hosted by Grant Stott, and attended by 315 women, the fun-filled evening of food, fizz and dancing saw guests win prizes such as a holiday to New York and a luxurious weekend in North Berwick.

Yet another amazing October Club Dinner! A huge thank you to our sponsors and members for coming together and raising a staggering £700k for @WellChild pic.twitter.com/qzpE4Z5TNf — The October Club (@theoctoberclub) October 11, 2018

The October Club dinner for WellChild

The October Club has raised £700,000 to support WellChild’s work for seriously ill children and their families with a dinner at the Savoy Hotel. The money will help establish a new network of WellChild Better At Home Units across the UK to empower parents and carers with the skills and confidence they need to care for their child at home. Over 400 guests attended the dinner with funds raised via a live and silent auction reaching over £384,000. In addition, guests were able to make pledges to support WellChild’s Better At Home Units.

Decanter magazine auction for WaterAid

Decanter wine magazine auctioned off over 4,000 bottles of top quality wine entered into this year’s Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA), to raise money for WaterAid. More than £66,000 was raised, breaking previous DWWA wine auction records. The annual ‘Wine for Water’ auction was held at Christie’s King Street headquarters on 10 October. The initiative has been running since 2005, and over the past 13 years, Decanter has raised over £650,000 for WaterAid.

Image: Decanter / Danny Casely

EDF Energy & the Great North Run for Breast Cancer Now

Employees at EDF Energy, customer service centre at Doxford Park have helped raise funds for a colleague completing the Great North Run on behalf of Breast Cancer Now. 2018 entrant Charlotte Carlin, from Sunderland, ran to honour her mother who’s currently undergoing breast cancer treatment. Lisa Sidney, a team manager at Doxford Park and Doxford Charity Champion helped Carlin organise a fundraising day that took place a few weeks prior to the GNR, which raised a total of £1265.13 from activities including a bake sale. Since the completion of the run and further sponsors Carlin has now raised a total of £1725 for Breast Cancer Now.

Formula 1 Gran Premio De México 2018 & Movember Foundation

The FORMULA 1 GRAN PREMIO DE MÉXICO 2018™ has announced a partnership with the Movember Foundation, which will see this year’s Grand Prix used to launch the annual Movember campaign. As part of the partnership there will be a specially designed Movember and Mexico moustache logo made of chillies in national colours, as well as other activity celebrating the moustache in the build-up to the Grand Prix.

West Midlands CARE Team & the New York Marathon

A junior doctor at Solihull Hospital is to run the New York Marathon in November in aid of the West Midlands Central Accident, Resuscitation and Emergency (CARE) Team. Dr Bradley Allen will take part in the event on 4 November and has so far raised just under £1,000 for The West Midlands CARE Team, which supports the work of the local ambulance service, sending out volunteer doctors, nurses and paramedics to provide emergency pre-hospital care.