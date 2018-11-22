Personalised Memory Walk video campaign reaches 3x expected ROI for Alzheimer’s Society

A personalised video campaign sent out by Alzheimer’s Society to its Memory Walk participants has resulted in three times the expected ROI for the charity.

Alzheimer’s Society partnered with AdGreetz to run the campaign. It sent out over 80,000 videos, each one individually personalised using CRM and JustGiving data, and using the AdGreetz Living Fundraiser Video product to update the videos every day and with every donation to support participants throughout their fundraising journey. Participants received an email with a link to their personalised video, hosted on a landing page.

From the landing page participants were able to share their video to Facebook, Twitter or Whatsapp where friends and family could view it and be linked back to their JustGiving page to make a donation.

39% of recipients watched their video to the end, 11% shared it, and 34% of those who clicked the donate button went on to donate with the campaign raising three times the expected ROI.

Jackie Gilmore from Alzheimer’s Society said: