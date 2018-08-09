Firing up the coals for charity: a barbecue round up

So far, this summer has been hot, hot, hot, and what better excuse for a barbecue than to hold one for charity?

Here’s a range of recent fundraising bbqs, and some of the charities encouraging supporters to hold one for them over summer months.

Three charities with smoking hot ideas

Help for Heroes is encouraging people to hold a fundraising BBQ for Heroes in its support this summer, and has a range of burger ideas and other recipes on its site, including the Commando Burger, created by Veteran Alex Kroll, and the Infantry Burger, created by Veteran John Voss.

Prostate Cancer UK is encouraging men – and anyone else who fancies it ­– to get a grill on and hold their own MAN V BBQ event this summer.

Alzheimer’s Research UK is asking people to get their friends and family together and hold a Sizzlin’ summer BBQ for the charity.

10 sizzling charity BBQ tweets

Lovely evening for our charity beach BBQ, fund-raising for @lifeboatpadstow ‘crewfund’ & @WadebridgeFB #foodbank, while #Lifeboat launches on a ‘shout’. All welcome! Wednesday evenings throughout August. Many thanks to Gary @gduttonbutchers & his team for all their hard work. pic.twitter.com/uBhYpBDJTb — Mother Ivey's Bay (@MotherIveysBay) August 8, 2018

Join us for our annual #charity BBQ at Isham Cricket Club on Friday 17th August from 7pm – late. In aid of Crazy Hats #BreastCancer Appeal, there'll be live music, karaoke, a deluxe BBQ menu, club-price drinks and raffle! Full details: https://t.co/7craqdphhb pic.twitter.com/BvnqjNhQ17 — The Business Club (@BusinessClubN) August 8, 2018

It was a great afternoon filled with musical entertainment, good conversation and good food at the Charity BBQ for Youth today.

Thank you to everyone who came out. All proceeds of this event go to LGBTQ2S+ youth in Sudbury through @Sudbury_Pride #Pride pic.twitter.com/sWYAGNbOhe — Sudbury Police (@SudburyPolice) July 11, 2018

The Mayor of Sutton, Cllr Steve Cook is holding a fundraising BBQ for his chosen charities Home-Start Sutton & The Kidney Fund on Friday 27th July 2018. This will be a very relaxed evening in Woodcote Flying Club and garden – so please come along and invite your friends too pic.twitter.com/FexBinS0xO — The Mayor of Sutton (@Mayor_Sutton) July 24, 2018

.⁦@AnimalsAsia⁩ wonderful vegan bbq for the Moon bears today. Thank you Sorrell for organising. Delicious food:great company: great weather : great charity and great weather. ⁦@AnimalsAsia⁩ 🐻👍🐶🤓🎉 pic.twitter.com/LYxnxQNnIM — Peter Egan (@PeterEgan6) July 21, 2018

Thank you to everyone that attended the Blake Morgan South Coast summer BBQ, we raised £373 for our chosen charity – the Countess Mountbatten Hospice: https://t.co/7J91i7K5An pic.twitter.com/8oigCavnbP — Blake Morgan LLP (@BlakeMorganLLP) August 7, 2018

What a great barbecue on Sun – the first fundraising event for the two charities of our Mayor, Cllr Reuben Thompstone. We raised £1,155 for @LiveUnltdBarnet and @Kisharon – a great result AND we managed to avoid most of the rain.

#barnet #careleavers #charity #charitytuesday pic.twitter.com/OLx0qc3BDH — Barnet Council (@BarnetCouncil) July 31, 2018

Save the date! #BigBake BBQ on Sunday, 2 September 12 noon-4pm in #Fourstones #Norhumberland Tkts £7.50 each. Call Pat on 01434 674 095. pic.twitter.com/bx1LWg5AwI — Tynedale Hospice (@tynedalehospice) August 6, 2018

The wonderful team @ExterionMediaNI organised a fabulous Grill and Give event for Flourish today. Such a great Idea and super food 🍔. We are so grateful for their support. pic.twitter.com/Kpx2ReJ8Yg — Flourish NI (@FlourishNILtd) August 2, 2018