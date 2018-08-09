Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Firing up the coals for charity: a barbecue round up

So far, this summer has been hot, hot, hot, and what better excuse for a barbecue than to hold one for charity?

Here’s a range of recent fundraising bbqs, and some of the charities encouraging supporters to hold one for them over summer months.

Three charities with smoking hot ideas

bbq for heroes

Help for Heroes is encouraging people to hold a fundraising BBQ for Heroes in its support this summer, and has a range of burger ideas and other recipes on its site, including the Commando Burger, created by Veteran Alex Kroll, and the Infantry Burger, created by Veteran John Voss.

 

man v bbq

Prostate Cancer UK is encouraging men – and anyone else who fancies it ­– to get a grill on and hold their own MAN V BBQ event this summer.

 

bbq

Alzheimer’s Research UK is asking people to get their friends and family together and hold a Sizzlin’ summer BBQ for the charity.

 

10 sizzling charity BBQ tweets

 

 

