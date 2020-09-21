Garfield Weston Foundation announces £25m arts fund

Garfield Weston Foundation has announced a £25m one-off fund to support museums, performing and visual arts organisations across the UK.

The Weston Culture Fund will open on Monday 5 October and remain open to applications until the 9 November.

It is open to performing and visual arts organisations, arts centres, accredited museums and galleries (excluding those who are local authority maintained) with a minimum annual income of £500,000 in a typical year. Grants will range from a minimum of £100,000 up to a maximum of £2 million based on the size of the organisation.

The Garfield Weston Foundation has launched the fund in addition to providing its usual funding for charities from many different sectors to continue to support cultural organisations that have been badly affected by the pandemic and need help to get back on their feet.

The Garfield Weston Foundation’s Director, Philippa Charles, said:

“The UK’s performing and visual arts are among the best in the world but they have been hit hard by the pandemic. It became very clear to our Trustees that while we have seen some incredibly creative responses to Covid-19 many cultural organisations need support to restart their important work and bring audiences back. Arts organisations are desperate to re-open and get back to what they do best and we hope that this new Fund will help them do exactly that. Yet we also recognise that not everyone will be eligible for the Weston Culture Fund and we would urge those organisations to continue to apply for the Foundation’s regular grants. We are very much open and will continue to support charities as we have for over 60 years.”

During the pandemic the Foundation has given away over £30 million in extra funding to support charities affected by Covid-19.