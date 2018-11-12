Over 2,000 charities to support this year’s #GivingTuesday

Over 2,000 charities have signed up so far as Giving Tuesday partners for this year’s event, including Barnardo’s, Marie Curie, Cancer Research UK, Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity and the RSPCA.

Giving Tuesday takes place on 27 November this year and this will be its fifth birthday in the UK. In 2017, celebrities including Tom Daley, Emma Watson and Richard Branson supported the campaign with over $300m was raised online globally in 24 hours, and people participating from 150 countries including Antarctica.

The Charities Aid Foundation (CAF), which runs Giving Tuesday in the UK, is encouraging everyone to get involved in any way they can, whether by donating, organising a bake sale at work, or giving unwanted clothes to a local charity shop.

Ben Russell, Director of Communications at the Charities Aid Foundation, said:

“This is a milestone for Giving Tuesday in the UK; five years in and the campaign just gets bigger and better every year, helping more and more people to give to the causes that they cherish. We’re busy planning for 27 November and can’t wait to see how our charity and corporate partners are going to pull out all the stops on the big day.”

Georgia Paton, Fundraising Product Manager at Marie Curie, added: