Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Giving Tuesday 2020: the global day of giving

Posted by on 1 December 2020 in News
0 Comments
Giving Tuesday 2020: the global day of giving

It’s #GivingTuesday 2020 – the annual global day of giving, and this year Giving Tuesday UK has launched GiveBack2020: an initiative to encourage even more support for charities during this difficult year.

Giving Tuesday GiveBack ideas include donating the cost of the commute for those currently working from home, giving amount someone might usually spend on a meal out to a foodbank, or supporting good causes in some other way, such as volunteering.

Many charities are using today to ask for support. The Wildlife Trusts has got Stephen Fry to talk on their behalf, while the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants is showing how they will use donations to help make the families they work with feel at home, and Beam is encouraging donations through a prize draw, and through asking people to donate what they would have spent on a works Christmas party.

 

 

 

Others are encouraging support by sharing their impact, like Macmillan in Scotland.

Many charities are also taking the opportunity to thank supporters.

 

Businesses are also taking the opportunity to share how they are working with charities.

 

And today also sees the launch of a number of fundraising initiatives, including eBay’s Big Christmas Charity Sell, and the Big Give Christmas Challenge – which saw a 24% increase in applications this year.

Tags:
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

" />