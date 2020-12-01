Giving Tuesday 2020: the global day of giving

It’s #GivingTuesday 2020 – the annual global day of giving, and this year Giving Tuesday UK has launched GiveBack2020: an initiative to encourage even more support for charities during this difficult year.

Giving Tuesday GiveBack ideas include donating the cost of the commute for those currently working from home, giving amount someone might usually spend on a meal out to a foodbank, or supporting good causes in some other way, such as volunteering.

It’s #GivingTuesday so here’s some things you can do to support a charity today: 💸 Make a donation

⏰ Become a volunteer

🏃🏻‍♀️ Take on a challenge event

🎄 Buy their Christmas cards

👕 Donate clothes you don’t need

🎤 Be their advocate

👩🏻‍💻 Share their content — Alice Rath (@Alice_Rath) December 1, 2020

Many charities are using today to ask for support. The Wildlife Trusts has got Stephen Fry to talk on their behalf, while the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants is showing how they will use donations to help make the families they work with feel at home, and Beam is encouraging donations through a prize draw, and through asking people to donate what they would have spent on a works Christmas party.

Thank you to @stephenfry for joining us this #GivingTuesday to speak up for nature! Stephen is championing our goal to reach 30% of land and sea recovering for nature by 2030. 🌳💚

Can you make a small donation to help?

👉 https://t.co/sw2Y9D8phO #30by30 pic.twitter.com/BDXLaWuRjx — The Wildlife Trusts (@WildlifeTrusts) December 1, 2020

This Christmas, show migrant families that the UK is their home, and they are welcome & loved here. We want to send a present to every one of the amazing families we work with, but we need your help! Right now donations are doubled for #GivingTuesday — JCWI (@JCWI_UK) December 1, 2020

👐 Today is #GivingTuesday. 🤩 That’s why we’re giving YOU the chance to win a festive hamper worth over £500! 🎭 From tickets to @ALWCinderella to delicious bars of @TonysChocoUK_IE, you’ll be entering the New Year in style. 🎟️ Click here to enter: https://t.co/OanK97Zow5 pic.twitter.com/zk8EaqzvXB — Beam (@wearebeam) December 1, 2020

Others are encouraging support by sharing their impact, like Macmillan in Scotland.

Today is @givingtuesdayuk – our lovely supporter, Fiona Phimester has never forgotten the ‘magic’ touch of the two Macmillan nurses in Inverness who did everything to make her mum feel comfortable in her final months ten years ago: https://t.co/vngeFSeJCE #GivingTuesday pic.twitter.com/dxb7IuRje1 — Macmillan in Scotland (@MacmillanScot) December 1, 2020

Many charities are also taking the opportunity to thank supporters.

We couldn’t get on the water this year. But, by standing with us through the pandemic, you have helped so many young people stay positive about their future after cancer treatment. That is why this #GivingTuesday we are simply saying, ‘Thank you’.💙https://t.co/Kk0auOebRl pic.twitter.com/ttMEN3iHxS — Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust (@emctrust) December 1, 2020

This #GivingTuesday we want to say a huge thank you to each and every one of you – we couldn't do what we do without your generosity and time 💛 @GivingTuesday @givingtuesdayuk pic.twitter.com/EndJTz8pc3 — Marie Curie (@mariecurieuk) December 1, 2020

Businesses are also taking the opportunity to share how they are working with charities.

We continue to encourage our colleagues to use our @PayrollGiving programme to ensure charities have a regular income, something that is even more important during these times. During 2020 our colleagues have donated £1,814,891.92 to the charities they care about: #GivingTuesday pic.twitter.com/twN5HgSx1y — NatWest Group (@NatWestGroup) December 1, 2020

And today also sees the launch of a number of fundraising initiatives, including eBay’s Big Christmas Charity Sell, and the Big Give Christmas Challenge – which saw a 24% increase in applications this year.