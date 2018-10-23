ChangeStar launches individual giving workshop for small charities

Fundraising and social change agency ChangeStar has launched a service aimed at helping smaller charities access affordable agency help for their individual giving programmes.

ChangeStar Express is an intensive one-day session on individual giving. The day will consist of a morning helping the charity to identify its strategic priorities in individual giving, discussing where the charity is at in its individual giving work and what its aims are, and giving recommendations on the activities the charity could include in its individual giving programme.

The afternoon will provide practical, bespoke advice on how to get the most from key fundraising activities and how the charity can most effectively execute some of the priority activities discussed in the morning session. These can include supporter recruitment, legacy appeals, High Value programmes and cash appeals.

The sessions are designed to give participants detailed, practical pointers that they could implement immediately for financial return.

It is aimed at helping charities that find a full individual giving plan produced by a fundraising agency unaffordable. ChangeStar is offering the workshop to smaller charities or those with a lower-volume individual giving programme – those with 4,000 or fewer mailable contacts.

Richard Docwra, Director of ChangeStar, will run the sessions. He said: