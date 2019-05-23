Mind makes free online mental health training available for smaller organisations

Free online training for small to medium sized organisations to promote better wellbeing in the workplace is now available from Mind.

The training is aimed at organisations of less than 250 people and is available online at the Mental Health at Work website, which is the initiative from Heads Together and Mind launched by The Duke of Cambridge in September 2018.

Mind‘s Mental Health for Small Workplaces aims to build staff confidence in thinking and talking about mental health. It includes three quick training modules consisting of: building your awareness, tips to look after yourself and tips to support colleagues. Each module takes 20 minutes to complete and there is also a guide alongside to help employers roll out the training in their organisations.

According to a Mind study into workplace wellbeing, half (48%) of all people surveyed said they have experienced a mental health problem in their current job with poor mental health now the number one reason for staff absence.

Faye McGuinness, Head of Workplace Wellbeing Programmes at Mind, said:

“For small workplaces employees are the most valuable asset. We are beginning to see employers prioritise the mental health of their staff, but we have some way to go. Not only is looking after staff the right thing to do, but it also makes good business sense, resulting in increased productivity, morale and retention. “From talking to small business owners we know that it can sometimes be difficult to find the time or resources to invest in mental health in the workplace. That’s why we have made it easier, with online training ideal for employees of smaller organisations.”

Andy Neilson, Owner of Twisted Orange, one of the organisations that fed into to the development of the modules, said:

“Mental health support is absolutely vital in and out of the workplace. We all need some insight and structure to how we can help each other and, just as importantly, help ourselves. If you follow the guidelines contained within this material, it will do nothing other than benefit you: as an employer, employee or most importantly just you as a person. We all need help at times – we just have to be open to receiving it and accepting the need for it. This gives you exactly what you need.”

The Mental Health for Small Workplaces training has been funded by The Royal Foundation, and developed by Mind with support from organisations including the Federation of Small Businesses, the Institute of Directors and The Lord Mayor’s Appeal.