From cake baking to static cycling challenges: corporate fundraising round up

From cake baking to mountain climbing and static bike riding, here’s a round up of recent corporate fundraising and partnership news.

Principality, Teenage Cancer Trust Cymru & Alzheimer’s Society

Principality Building Society has been partying with a purpose to celebrate the milestone anniversaries of its charity partners. Throughout Wales and the borders, the Society’s branches have hosted a variety of fundraisers to celebrate Teenage Cancer Trust Cymru’s 10th anniversary and Alzheimer’s Society 40th anniversary as a charity. Fundraising activities have included a vintage style tea party, raffle and a spinathon, with the Society’s branches encouraging their Members to find out more about the incredible support both charities provide to people living with dementia and cancer. The Society’s three-year partnership with Teenage Cancer Trust Cymru and Alzheimer’s Society Cymru began in January 2019. Since then, Principality has fundraised over £120,000 for both charities.

Liberty Living & BHF

Student accommodation provider Liberty Living has raised almost £6,000 for the British Heart Foundation after two employees, Wendy Garrett and Neil Davies, hiked to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro. The climb, which was completed on World Mental Health Day 2019, has raised £2,951.76 at the time of writing on their JustGiving page, beating their original donation target of £1,000. Liberty Living has made a commitment to double the final fundraising figure, meaning the donation currently sits at £5,903.52 with the hope that this will grow further over the coming weeks.

Robert Walters Group UK & Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity

Recruitment consultancy Robert Walters Group UK donated £25,428 this year towards chosen charity Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity. The bulk of the fundraising took place on the Group’s annual Charity Day, on Friday 11 October across multiple sites throughout the UK. Fundraising activities included scavenger hunts, pie in the face, chilli eating competition, and the company’s own version of RuPaul’s Drag Race.There was also a special guest appearance by actor and presenter Christopher Biggins on the day, who hosted the raffle and high prize auction.

Mr Casinova & environmental charities

Online casino affiliate website www.MrCasinova.com is to donate £1 to environmental charities for every new user that goes through them to affiliated casinos online until the end of 2019. This money could be given to a number of charities, with them suggesting environmental organisations such as Defenders, EarthDay and Plastic Oceans UK. As Mr Casinova is still deciding on where the raised money should go, people are encouraged to suggested additional charities to benefit from the cause, with the casino affiliate website encouraging users to help make the world a better place and submit any charitable causes they believe are worth highlighting to better the world. There is currently no cap on the amount Mr Casinova will donate, with £1 for every customer referral being donated.

We're excited to announce we are @LinkedIn's charity partner! 🥳 The partnership will provide opportunities for young people to benefit from the LinkedIn Coaches Programme as well as providing training and advice for local organisations in the UK Youth Movement! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OnuqTl5RNR — UK Youth (@UKYouth) October 28, 2019

LinkedIn & UK Youth

LinkedIn has announced UK Youth as charity partner to help young people build their professional profiles and networks. The partnership will focus on providing opportunities to support young people directly and opportunities to enable capacity building through training and advice for local organisations in the UK Youth movement. Ultimately, the new partnership will have several core goals, including enabling anyone using UK Youth to benefit from the LinkedIn Coaches Programmes, while engagement opportunities can be explored through fundraising, training and volunteering activities.

Fourfront Group & Shooting Star Children’s Hospices

Fourfront Group has now raised £500,000 for Shooting Star Children’s Hospices. Fourfront Group has been a corporate partner of Shooting Star Children’s Hospices since 2008, and since then, has dedicated time and expertise to deliver refurbishments at their hospices in Guildford and Hampton, with staff also taking on individual and team challenges. The £500,000 figure was surpassed following Fourfront Group’s Apprentice Challenge, which saw over 70 employees separated into 11 teams taking over the charity’s shops in Hampton, Weybridge, Chiswick, Teddington, Cobham, Shepperton, Fulham, Twickenham, Battersea, Whitton and Walton on Thames. Known as the ‘Apprentice Challenge’, their mission was to encourage colleagues, family, friends and members of the public to donate as much as possible on the lead up to the event and on the day.

We’re delighted to be partnering up with @ProstateUK for the next three years. The partnership aims to raise vital funds and increase awareness of the risks of the most common cancer in men. Read more here: https://t.co/or5FfSNy2n pic.twitter.com/sOhLK8w2Qr — Coral (@Coral) November 4, 2019

Coral and Prostate Cancer UK

A new charity partnership between bookmaker Coral and Prostate Cancer UK has kicked off this month with the twin aims of raising funds and increasing awareness of the risks of the most common cancer in men. The three-year partnership was the result of a vote by Coral staff to choose a company-wide charity partner, and will see staff in Coral shops across the UK and at their London headquarters carry out a wide range of fundraising activities to champion Prostate Cancer UK’s work of profiling the disease, as well as raise awareness of the risk of prostate cancer among Coral staff and customers.

Co-op & Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity

The Co-op has donated £125,000 to Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity. The money was raised by the Co-op’s Property team through a charity awards evening, and will enable Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity to continue bringing joy and hope to children across the UK. Pledges were made to make dozens of wishes come true, including a ride on a steam train, an overnight stay at a zoo and, a visit to Disneyland.

For many disabled young people, participating in mainstream sport is not possible. Super 1s provides a safe, inclusive environment for young people to make friends, improve their life skills and have fun. Take a look at the impact of #Super1s 👇@B__Foundation#SportingChances pic.twitter.com/qN2eStTup3 — Lord's Taverners (@LordsTaverners) October 11, 2019

Lord’s Taverners & Berkeley Foundation, & Super 1s

The Lord’s Taverners and the Berkeley Foundation have announced a new four-year £800,000 partnership to support the continued growth of the Super 1s Disability Cricket programme. The partnership will fund existing and new projects in London, Birmingham and the South of England, giving thousands of young people with disabilities the chance to play regular, competitive cricket against their peers and enjoy the benefits of playing sport. As part of the partnership, existing Super 1s projects will be expanded while new locations in Sussex and Hampshire will also be launched, helping to contribute towards coaching and training opportunities to enable participants to become qualified leaders or coaches.

Law firms & Breast Cancer Now

On 16 and 17 October 2019, law firms and barristers’ chambers from across the country raised over £115,000 for Breast Cancer Now through the charity’s annual cycling challenge, Tour de Law. The largest sporting event in the legal sector, it sees staff take on a virtual London to Paris (and back) cycle race in their offices to compete for the coveted title of Tour de Law Champion. All funds raised from the challenge will help Breast Cancer Now to fund research and life-changing care for anyone affected by breast cancer.

Pictured: winning team Sidley Austin

CarShop & Global’s Make Some Noise

Staff from car supermarket, CarShop supported Global’s Make Some Noise Day this October by dressing ‘LOUD’ to raise money for the charity. The success of the latest fundraising initiative brought the total raised by CarShop to over £185,000 for Global’s Make Some Noise. CarShop’s partnership with Global’s Make Some Noise began in September 2016 and, in those three years since, the CarShop Cares programme has supported the charity through a number of events and series of challenges; including a cycling challenge by one member of the team who cycled the distance of all the CarShop branches names Tour De CarShop. Other fundraising initiatives have included the 3 peak challenge, Snowdon Triple and their Pink Coin initiative.

Yo! & Movember

Yo! has partnered with Movember to raise awareness and donations for the charity. From 11 November Yo! customers receive a special discount based on the size of their moustache: anything over 5cm will receive a 10% discount, 7cm and over will get 20% and if diners’ moustaches reach 10cm or more they can expect 30% knocked off their bill. YO! is also launching ‘Mate Date Monday’. Those who visit a YO! restaurant with a friend, family member or colleague will find conversation starters and receive 25% off their bill using their Mate Date code, which can be accessed via YO!’s website. Finally, YO! is also launching a limited-edition ‘Guy-oza Menu’ across all restaurants. For every dish of vegetable, chicken or prawn gyoza gobbled up across the month, 10p will be donated to Movember.

Main image: Tour de Law – Ropes & Gray