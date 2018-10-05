Funding news round up: early October 2018

Here is some of the funding news announced over the past week: from grants awarded, to opportunities still open for applications.

A new donation from the Dennis and Mireille Gillings Foundation unites funders for a £1.35 million programme to develop a new generation of leaders across the life sciences sectors – applications for #FLIER are open now:

Dennis & Mireille Gillings Foundation pledge support to Academy of Medical Sciences

The Academy of Medical Sciences has received a pledge of £600,000 from the Dennis and Mireille Gillings Foundation towards a pilot programme to develop two cohorts of new leaders in medical science. This pledge along with a £750,000 commitment from the UK Government through their Investment in Research Talent provides a total investment of £1.35m towards creating the leaders. The programme, called Future Leaders in Innovation, Enterprise and Research (FLIER), will develop future leaders in biomedical and health research who can create the collaborations and partnerships needed to drive innovations across the life sciences sector. Representatives from pharma, biotech and MedTech companies including GSK, BTG International and BenevolentAI have been involved in scoping the programme.

The latest beneficiary of our Family & Friends programme is the fantastic @EveryParentChd, supporting young people in #London with Special Educational Needs and/or #disability to thrive and succeed in #education and in their #communities.

CareTech Foundation awards Family and Friends Grants

Over the last six months, the CareTech Foundation has granted a total of £11,525 to a range of charities through its Family and Friends grants programme. This is in addition to the Foundation’s Partnership Grants, where it has granted over £190,303, and its Match-Funding grants where the Foundation has already provided £2,265 grants to match the fundraising efforts of 10 CareTech staff and service users. Since March, the foundation has made grants to a number of charities including those working with special needs schools, sports and activity events, and those helping young people from low-income families to enjoy new adventures. Benefitting charities include SATRO, Every Parent & Child, and Leatherhead Swans Club. To apply, charities must complete an eligibility test on the Foundation’s site.

Have you considered applying to the Tampon Tax Community Fund? Grant Size: £5,000-£10,000. Priorities: Women and girl organisations working on building skills and confidence, improving health & wellbeing, building social networks!

NI women to benefit from share of £3.4 million UK Tampon Tax Fund

The Community Foundation is set to deliver a share of the UK Tampon Tax Fund to women in Northern Ireland and has opened a new fund to benefit women here. Grants of between £5,000 and £10,000 are now available from the Foundation’s Tampon Tax Community Fund to support projects undertaken by organisations working with women or girls. A key focus will be funding preventative work to reduce the risk of crisis at different life stages. This may be by helping women and girls get into or back into work, by raising awareness about health issues, or by creating and developing peer networks. The Tampon Tax Community Fund allocates funds generated from the VAT on sanitary products to projects that improve the lives of disadvantaged women and girls. The fund is now open and will close for applications at 1pm on 29 October 2018.

Grants are still open for the #TamponTax Community Fund. The network will be funding a broad range of topics across the UK that help women and girls overcome key barriers. Contact your local Community Foundation to find out more!

Funding is also available across the UK through the Tampon Tax Community Fund. Grants of £5,000 – £10,000 are available and applications are through local Community Foundations.

NEWS | The London Marathon Charitable Trust has announced that four winning sites will receive a major grant as part of its first national funding initiative.

London Marathon Charitable Trust announces Active Spaces recipients

The London Marathon Charitable Trust has announced four winning sites to receive a major grant of £25,000 as part of its first national funding initiative, Active Spaces. The winning sites were chosen based on the ability to deliver the most significant impact in line with the Active Spaces programme vision: to safeguard green spaces for future generations and engage more inactive people in physical activity. Delivered in partnership with the Fields in Trust charity, Active Spaces is an ongoing programme to secure 50 new Fields in Trust protected sites across the UK and deliver improved park facilities and infrastructure. Four sites – one from each home nation (England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales) have been chosen: England’s Halewood Park, Northern Ireland – Ballymena People’s Park, Scotland’s West Pilton Park, and Wales’s Gelligaled Park.