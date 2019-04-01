Ecclesiastical to launch £1m giving programme

Ecclesiastical is launching a £1 million giving programme this month, called Movement for Good awards.
The Movement for Good Awards will have two funding categories. The first will see 500 charities awarded £1,000 each, and this will be open for nominations from 23 April to 17 May, to eligible charities registered in the UK and Republic of Ireland, from small volunteer-run groups to larger, well-known organisations. Anyone can place a nomination for this category.
On Tuesday 23 April, @Ecclesiastical are launching our Movement for Good awards – a programme designed to give £1million to charities. Find out more: https://t.co/axXlF33KtA #movementforgood pic.twitter.com/C9AUoFKmCD
— Ecclesiastical (@Ecclesiastical) March 29, 2019
The second category will see 10 charities awarded £50,000 grants. This category aims to support innovation and is open to charities with an income under £5m. It will open for applications in June: from 17 June to 26 July.
Information on the criteria for eligibility is available on the Ecclesiastical site and charities can also register their interest there.
Get free email updates
Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]