Ecclesiastical to launch £1m giving programme

Ecclesiastical is launching a £1 million giving programme this month, called Movement for Good awards.

The Movement for Good Awards will have two funding categories. The first will see 500 charities awarded £1,000 each, and this will be open for nominations from 23 April to 17 May, to eligible charities registered in the UK and Republic of Ireland, from small volunteer-run groups to larger, well-known organisations. Anyone can place a nomination for this category.

The second category will see 10 charities awarded £50,000 grants. This category aims to support innovation and is open to charities with an income under £5m. It will open for applications in June: from 17 June to 26 July.

Information on the criteria for eligibility is available on the Ecclesiastical site and charities can also register their interest there.