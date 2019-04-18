Joseph Rowntree Foundation to increase grant spending by £3m a year

The Joseph Rowntree Charitable Trust has announced plans to increase its grant spending by over £3 million a year, for the next ten years.

The move will take the Trust’s annual grant spending from around £7 million per year, to over £10 million per year, with the decision made as part of a ten yearly review of the Joseph Rowntree Charitable Trust (JRCT) by its trustees. JRCT will now work to increase the number of grants given to organisations outside London to improve the geographical diversity of funding across the UK.

The Trust will also make a number of larger, longer or core grants to charities where suitable.

Nick Perks, the Trust Secretary at JRCT, said:

“We’re pleased to be able to increase our grant funding, which reaffirms our commitment to engage in philanthropy which supports people who address the root causes of conflict and injustice. We have decided to make more grants across the UK in recognition of the importance of devolved nations and regions and that systemic change requires many voices and experiences. We want to be an open and responsive funder and we know that more core or unrestricted grants are what many charities want and could greatly benefit from.”

A Quaker Trust, JRCT supports those working to address the root causes of conflict and injustice, in five areas: peace and security, rights and justice, power and accountability, sustainable future and Northern Ireland.

The decision to increase grant spending was made at the Trust’s ten year review – its ‘decennial review’ – at which trustees are required to reflect on its work and ensure opportunities for the future are explored.

Further details for applicants and existing grantees will be released later this year with changes expected to have been fully implemented by the end of next year.