Five tweets for fundraisers on 2 October 2018

It’s October but we’ve got a Christmas message already amongst these tweets. Plus a gift to you – a tip on how to tear raffle tickets quickly and reliable.

Welcome to our occasional round-up of five tweets that fundraisers should know about.

1. In a tearing hurry? This is just the ticket

How can you speed up the process of tearing raffle tickets – without risking ripping them up? Here’s the timesaving tip you need.

Hang on, so I’ve worked in #fundraising for 8 years & only just learned this super quick raffle ticket ripping technique?! 😩 pic.twitter.com/Tlf0ARpqqa — Nikki Bell (@CharityNikki) September 29, 2018

2. Right said thread

Twitter needn’t only be about short, concise messages. The Twitter thread (one person posting a series of related messages one after the other) can prove a valuable way of summarising information when done well. Consider it a micro-Powerpoint presentation.

Here’s a fine example based on six years’ experience of handling and judging funding applications to BBC Children in Need.

Thread alert!

My 6yrs recommending/declining funding applications for Children in Need has ended. I thought charity folks may find some of what I've learnt handy. Here are my 11 (everyone loves a freebie) tips. Just my observations, not the views of CiN or others…@sccoalition — Jon Arnold (@jonmarnold) September 21, 2018

3. The Venn-erable read

We’ve probably shared Mark Phillips’ Venn diagram before but it conveys a valuable truth about fundraising that is good to be reminded of.

4. Christmas presents of mind

Financial journalist Martin Lewis has just encouraged his audience not to give in to the urge to give unnecessary Christmas presents. “Let’s ban unnecessary Christmas presents” he says, to applause from the audience.

He encourages us all to create a Christmas pre-NUP – “a Christmas No Unnecessary Presents” pact.

Even better, he adds, why not donate to charity instead?

It's time to ban unnecessary Christmas presents – for less cost, less stress, more joy. Here's why (from @itvMLshow), spread the message if you agree… pic.twitter.com/Kt5FlrX5r7 — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) September 26, 2018

5. #ILoveCharity

Does the public understand what charities do? Probably not. So SCVO has put together a short video introduction to explain all, as part of its #ILoveCharity campaign.

As part of our #ILoveCharity campaign we've created an animated resource for members of the public, to help explain what the modern third sector involves in 2018. Help us spread the word! ❤️ https://t.co/iMUWRXjqCh pic.twitter.com/HpqGIN6Cjv — SCVO (@scvotweet) September 26, 2018

