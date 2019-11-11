Ecclesiastical seeks charity nominations for annual 12 Days of Giving

Ecclesiastical has launched its annual 12 Days of Giving, and is inviting charity nominations for 120 grants of £1,000.

Ecclesiastical’s 12 Days of Giving sees the insurance company split £120,000 equally between 120 charities in 12 days during December.

Each weekday from 5 to 20 December, @Ecclesiastical will be giving 10 charities, £1,000. That’s £120,000 to 120 charities in 12 days! Find out more and nominate your favourite cause here: https://t.co/PDcTQQmcBa #12days #movementforgood #charitytuesday pic.twitter.com/EEbhsCpWZf — Ecclesiastical (@Ecclesiastical) November 5, 2019

Any UK or Irish registered charity can be nominated, and nominations will remain open until midnight the day before each draw. Draws will take place each weekday from 5 – 20 December 2019.

The more nominations a charity receives, the greater the chance of them winning. The application form asks simply for details on the charity, the nominee, and the reason why they would like to see their nominated charity receive £1,000.

Successful charities last year included Acorn Village, which used its £1,000 to help fund help life-enhancing activities such as swimming, sailing, horse riding, media groups, gardening and activities in its Creative Craft Centre, and Barking Mad Dog Rescue, which used the funds for a down payment on the purchase of its currently rented village house, which it will transform into a second, smaller shelter for its most vulnerable dogs.