Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Ecclesiastical seeks charity nominations for annual 12 Days of Giving

Posted by on 11 November 2019 in News
0 Comments
Ecclesiastical seeks charity nominations for annual 12 Days of Giving

Ecclesiastical has launched its annual 12 Days of Giving, and is inviting charity nominations for 120 of £1,000.

Ecclesiastical’s 12 Days of Giving sees the insurance company split £120,000 equally between 120 charities in 12 days during December.

 

 

Any UK or Irish registered charity can be nominated, and nominations will remain open until midnight the day before each draw. Draws will take place each weekday from 5 – 20 December 2019.

The more nominations a charity receives, the greater the chance of them winning. The application form asks simply for details on the charity, the nominee, and the reason why they would like to see their nominated charity receive £1,000.

Successful charities last year included Acorn Village, which used its £1,000 to help fund help life-enhancing activities such as swimming, sailing, horse riding, media groups, gardening and activities in its Creative Craft Centre, and Barking Mad Dog Rescue, which used the funds for a down payment on the purchase of its currently rented village house, which it will transform into a second, smaller shelter for its most vulnerable dogs.

Tags:, ,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
" />