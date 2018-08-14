Tattoo project to raise funds for older people’s charity

A charity that supports older people at home has teamed up with a tattoo studio in a project aiming to empower older people by fighting the stigma around ageing, as well as raise funds.

ALONE and The Ink Factory last week released a video (featured) introducing the Bucket Listers project, which will provide five of the charity’s service-users with a tattoo of their choosing, and raise funds by inviting the public to sponsor the tattoos.

Over four weeks, regular videos will introduce the participants (the Bucket Listers): a group of five people who are assisted by ALONE. The videos will outline each person’s experience with ALONE and their hopes for their new tattoo, before they are inked by The Ink Factory artists on Sunday 9 September.

The Ink Factory approached ALONE with the idea to challenge assumptions and encourage its service-users to take them up on a free tattoo.

Tom Lynch, owner of The Ink Factory, said:

“We’re delighted to team up with ALONE to launch the Bucket Listers project to both raise funds for this amazing charity and fight the negative perceptions met by older people. Inclusivity is a major part of the Ink Factory DNA and we’re excited for our artists to donate their talents on 9 September, providing a tattoo for each of the five lovely older people taking part.”

Seán Moynihan, CEO of ALONE, said: