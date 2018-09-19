RAF Benevolent Fund launches digital storytelling campaign

The RAF Benevolent Fund has launched a digital storytelling campaign to build support and celebrate the RAF Family.

The charity appointed WPN Chameleon’s digital team Addition last year for the campaign. Entitled Storylines, it commemorates the achievements of the RAF and the people who have served. The newly launched campaign forms part of a long-term multi-channel programme aimed at attracting new prospects, donors and fundraisers, as well as engaging and building deeper relationships with existing supporters.

The digital concept focuses on bringing people’s stories together through an interactive timeline of the first 100 years of the RAF. Storylines invites users to post and share stories of RAF life, either their own, or those of relatives, with the initial intent to engage both new and existing supporters and prospects during the RAF and RAF Benevolent Fund centenaries in 2018 and 2019, as well as the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain in 2020.

The site has been in soft-launch until now with over 100 stories already uploaded. The charity is also using social media and Facebook Canvas to help encourage the uploading and sharing of stories.

Graeme Wallace, Digital Fundraising Specialist at the RAF Benevolent Fund said:

“Storylines reflects how charities need to change the way they engage with both existing and potential supporters. The platform will continue to evolve to enable long-term, two-way relationships.”

Vicky Reeves, MD of Addition added: