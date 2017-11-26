RAF Benevolent Fund creates digital storytelling experience for supporters

The RAF Benevolent Fund (RAFBF) is to produce a new digital storytelling campaign to celebrate the RAF Family and inspire new support.

The digital experience forms part of their long-term multi-channel initiative that seeks to commemorate the achievements of the RAF and those who have served and are serving. The campaign coincides with key anniversaries over the next few years, including the charity’s own centenary.

The charity has appointed WPN Chameleon’s digital studio, Addition, to work on the campaign.

The digital concept will invite users to post and share stories of RAF life, either their own, or those of relatives.

Vicky Reeves, MD of Addition said “We are delighted to be working with the RAFBF on this new storytelling campaign and look forward to creating a compelling journey for supporters with their own stories at the very heart of the campaign”.

The digital campaign will launch early in 2018.

