Remember A Charity in your Will Week starts today, with over 200 charities and up to 1,400 legal advisers taking part, as well as the support of Len Goodman, previously head judge on Dancing with the Stars.

This is the ninth annual Remember A Charity in your Will Week and sees the launch of the Human Search Engine – the world’s first ‘charity-powered’ search engine and public awareness campaign, which is showcasing the role of charities in addressing life’s biggest challenges.

When it comes to the world's biggest questions, data and algorithms don't always have the answer. This Remember A Charity Week, we’re launching the #HumanSearchEngine. Ask your question from 10 September. pic.twitter.com/0ogRlfRcki — Remember A Charity (@RememberCharity) September 4, 2018

The public awareness drive calls on people to ‘pass on something wonderful’ by leaving a gift in their will. Solicitors and will-writers across the country will be displaying campaign materials and encouraging clients to consider the option of including a charitable donation in their will, and charities are also encouraged to use Remember A Charity Week as an opportunity to open up conversations about legacy giving with supporters.

The Human Search Engine will continue beyond the week itself and enables people to ask over 150 of life’s biggest questions and find responses from charities, their supporters and beneficiaries. These include ‘can one person change the world?’ and ‘what is the meaning of happiness?’, through to causal related questions such as ‘how can we can remove barriers for people with disabilities?’ and ‘how can we help ensure no family faces dementia alone?’

Tailored webpages, marketing materials and social media assets have been provided for charities within the consortium, providing a legacy fundraising campaign for each member.

Rob Cope, Director of Remember A Charity, said: