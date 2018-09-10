Remember A Charity in your Will Week starts today, with over 200 charities and up to 1,400 legal advisers taking part, as well as the support of Len Goodman, previously head judge on Dancing with the Stars.
This is the ninth annual Remember A Charity in your Will Week and sees the launch of the Human Search Engine – the world’s first ‘charity-powered’ search engine and public awareness campaign, which is showcasing the role of charities in addressing life’s biggest challenges.
The public awareness drive calls on people to ‘pass on something wonderful’ by leaving a gift in their will. Solicitors and will-writers across the country will be displaying campaign materials and encouraging clients to consider the option of including a charitable donation in their will, and charities are also encouraged to use Remember A Charity Week as an opportunity to open up conversations about legacy giving with supporters.
The Human Search Engine will continue beyond the week itself and enables people to ask over 150 of life’s biggest questions and find responses from charities, their supporters and beneficiaries. These include ‘can one person change the world?’ and ‘what is the meaning of happiness?’, through to causal related questions such as ‘how can we can remove barriers for people with disabilities?’ and ‘how can we help ensure no family faces dementia alone?’
Tailored webpages, marketing materials and social media assets have been provided for charities within the consortium, providing a legacy fundraising campaign for each member.
Rob Cope, Director of Remember A Charity, said:
“Gifts in wills now generate over £2.8 billion for good causes annually, funding vital services across the country. And yet, with only around 6% of people currently include a charity in their will, there is huge potential for further growth and to normalise legacy giving.”
“Having first trialled Remember A Charity Week in 2009, the campaign has expanded each year, reflecting the sector’s growing appetite for legacy fundraising.”
“Remember A Charity Week is a unique opportunity to celebrate the importance of charitable bequests and to inspire the public to think about what a difference they could make if they wrote a charity into their will. What’s more, it can be a great springboard for charities to raise the topic and start their own legacy conversations with supporters.”
