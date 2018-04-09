Legacy giving continues to rise, Remember A Charity report shows

Legacy giving is steadily rising, with 27% of charity donors now preparing to leave a charitable legacy or having already done so, according to Remember A Charity’s latest Impact Report.

This is up from 23% in March 2009, Remember A Charity’s figures show.

Of the over-40s questioned in 2017, one in six (16%) say they have written a charity into their will (the second highest figure on record behind its peak of 17% in 2015) and 11% say they are preparing to do so (up from 7% in 2015 and 9% in 2016). A further 13% say they are contemplating it.

Remember A Charity’s Impact Report also shows that awareness of legacies is growing, with only 12% of those surveyed saying they are unaware of the option of donating to charity through their Will, down from 17% in 2009.

The proportion of people rejecting the prospect is falling: down to 9% from 2009’s figure of 13%.

Rob Cope, Director of Remember A Charity, said: