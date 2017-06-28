Remember A Charity encourages people to #HaveYourSay with first national legacy tour

Remember a Charity is asking people to share their visions for the future to inspire legacy giving with this year’s Remember A Charity in your Will Week.

In what it is calling its most ambitious Remember A Charity in your Will Week to date, the consortium is planning a national legacy tour that will take it to five UK cities with a campaign inviting charities and supporters to record their vision for future generations and share it on social media using the hashtag #HaveYourSay.

During this year’s Remember A Charity in your Will Week, which takes place from 11th-17th September, the consortium’s roadshow will visit iconic venues from the 60s as part of a range of campaign activities designed to appeal to the baby boomer generation. The legacy roadshow will start in London on 11th September, before travelling to Bournemouth, Norwich, Liverpool and Edinburgh and spending a day in each city.

During the week, the campaign will urge the public to use the hashtag on social media to ‘have your say on the world you want to pass on’, with the aim of inspiring potential supporters to leave a legacy. A number of charity representatives have already created videos with their vision for the world they would like to pass on, and attendees at next week’s National Fundraising Convention will also be able to record their vision at Remember A Charity’s exhibition stand for a chance to be included in this year’s campaign.

2017 marks the eighth year of Remember A Charity’s legacy giving week, during which charities, solicitors and Will-writers come together to encourage the public to leave a gift to charity in their Will. Last year’s Remember A Charity Week generated the highest number of charity searches via the campaign website since the consortium began. The 190-strong legacy consortium is encouraging more charities to join up and take part in this year’s campaign.

Rob Cope, Director of Remember A Charity, said:

“Remember A Charity Week is not just about creating noise around gifts in Wills, but of giving national and local charities real opportunities to communicate with supporters how important legacies are to them. “This year, we are particularly excited about how our roadshow and other campaign activities will enable charities to have more in-depth discussions with their supporters. The decision to leave a charitable bequest isn’t always that straightforward and this will be a great opportunity for the public to ask questions and understand the potential impact of their gift. This year’s campaign will get baby boomers talking and inspired about how they can shape the world around them.”

Main video: Michelle Persaud, Special Gifts Manager, Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

Videos in story: Michael Clark, Legacy and In-memory Manager, Cystic Fibrosis Trust, and Olivia Curno, Director of Fundraising, Place2Be

