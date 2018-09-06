2019/20 Guide to Major Trusts now out

The DSC has announced the release of The Guide to Major Trusts 2019/20.

Out this month, and co-authored by Ian Pembridge and Scott Mason, the DSC‘s 16th edition contains information on 1,004 of the UK’s largest grant-makers, which award a combined annual total of over £5.5 billion, with descriptions of their policies and practices.

For the first time, this edition contains information on grant-makers’ social media accounts where available, which are often used to advertise their funding opportunities.

Hear from DSC researcher, Scott Mason, on what's inside the newest edition of The Guide to Major Trusts. The clues in the name – there are over 1,000 of the UK's largest grant-makers included…😀 https://t.co/ZRC2qbyFSZ — DSC (@DSC_Charity) September 5, 2018

The Guide to Major Trusts 2019/20 is aimed at any charity in need of funding, from small community groups, to large national charities. As well as the above, it contains essential financial facts including the annual total of grants awarded, descriptions of eligibility criteria for applicants, funders’ contact details and how to make an application, and full regional and subject indexes.

It is available to purchase at £110 from the DSC site.