Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

2019/20 Guide to Major Trusts now out

Posted by on 6 September 2018 in News
0 Comments
2019/20 Guide to Major Trusts now out

The DSC has announced the release of The Guide to Major 2019/20.

Out this month, and co-authored by Ian Pembridge and Scott Mason, the DSC‘s 16th edition contains information on 1,004 of the UK’s largest grant-makers, which award a combined annual total of over £5.5 billion, with descriptions of their policies and practices.

For the first time, this edition contains information on grant-makers’ social media accounts where available, which are often used to advertise their funding opportunities.

 

The Guide to Major Trusts 2019/20 is aimed at any charity in need of funding, from small community groups, to large national charities. As well as the above, it contains essential financial facts including the annual total of awarded, descriptions of eligibility criteria for applicants, funders’ contact details and how to make an application, and full regional and subject indexes.

It is available to purchase at £110 from the DSC site.

 

 

Tags:, ,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

" />