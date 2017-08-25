Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

New 25th edition of Directory of Grant Making Trusts available to pre-order

dsc directory coverThe 25th edition of the Directory of Grant Making is now available to pre-order, with a release date of 4th September.

The Directory of Social Change’s 2018/19 guide is written by Ian Pembridge and includes information on more than 2.000 grant-makers, each of which gives £40.000 a year or more, with indexed entries that include details on:

  • Selection criteria
  • How to apply
  • Information and contact details for every entry
  • Total amounts of funding available from each grant-maker
  • Examples of beneficiaries in each listing, for guidance on the types of project previously funded
  • Extensive indexes divided by geographical area, field of interest and type of beneficiary, and type of grant available
  • Each grant-maker’s description of project types that can or cannot qualify for funding

The Directory is priced at £125.00.

In the foreword, Carol Mack, Chief Executive, ACF, says:

The Directory of Grant Making Trusts is an invaluable source of quality data connecting fundraisers with foundations. By providing such data, the directory saves fundraisers and grant-makers alike an enormous amount of time, effort and, ultimately, precious resources.”

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

