New 25th edition of Directory of Grant Making Trusts available to pre-order

The 25th edition of the Directory of Grant Making Trusts is now available to pre-order, with a release date of 4th September.

The Directory of Social Change’s 2018/19 guide is written by Ian Pembridge and includes information on more than 2.000 grant-makers, each of which gives £40.000 a year or more, with indexed entries that include details on:

Selection criteria

How to apply

Information and contact details for every entry

Total amounts of funding available from each grant-maker

Examples of beneficiaries in each listing, for guidance on the types of project previously funded

Extensive indexes divided by geographical area, field of interest and type of beneficiary, and type of grant available

Each grant-maker’s description of project types that can or cannot qualify for funding

The Directory is priced at £125.00.

In the foreword, Carol Mack, Chief Executive, ACF, says:

“The Directory of Grant Making Trusts is an invaluable source of quality data connecting fundraisers with foundations. By providing such data, the directory saves fundraisers and grant-makers alike an enormous amount of time, effort and, ultimately, precious resources.”

79 total views, 79 views today