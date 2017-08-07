Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

£3bn given by UK grant-making trusts a year but communication an issue, says nfpSynergy report

Posted by on 7 August 2017 in News
A report on grant-making from has highlighted a lack of communication between funders and beneficiaries.

The nfpSynergy report is based on a number of studies into the grant-making process, and gives an overview of grant-making trusts, with a focus on relationships between grant givers and grantees. The report states that 68% of funders do not talk to beneficiaries before funding, and 65% do not talk afterwards. 44% of beneficiaries are also unlikely to tell their funder if they have a problem with them.

The report also shares a number of other figures on grant-making trusts from organisations including DSC, and City A.M. Figures shared in the report include:

  • There are around 8,000 UK grant-making trusts
  • UK grant-giving trusts give a total of £3 billion annually
  • Grant-making trusts contribute 8% of the voluntary sector’s income
  • The largest worldwide are The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, followed by The Wellcome Trust, and Novamedia/Postcode Lotteries

It also shows that geographical distribution of UK is linked to charity density; not deprivation levels. Greater London for example, received 30% of England’s regional funding, whereas the North East received 7.1% despite similar overall deprivation levels.

In the report, nfpSynergy also announced that it will be conducting its own research into grant-making trusts this Autumn.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

