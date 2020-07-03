Arts Council National Lottery Project Grants to reopen, & other funding news

From the reopening of National Lottery Project Grants by the Arts Council, to new funding from London Community Response: 5 snippets of funding news.

Arts Council to reopen National Lottery Project Grants applications

The Arts Council will reopen applications for National Lottery Project Grants on 22 July, with £59.8 million available until April 2021.

The fund had temporarily closed due to the Covid-19 crisis, and according to the Arts Council has undergone some improvements to better meet the needs of smaller independent organisations and individuals during the pandemic.

The Arts Council will publish updated guidance for the programme by mid-July.

National Lottery Project Grants support individual artists, community and cultural organisations including museums and libraries, with grants of between £1,000 and £100,000 are available.

📢 We're delighted to announce that new funding is available for London's civil society from the London Community Response. #WeStandWithTheSector ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/QXt3mOWQ1G pic.twitter.com/kBt918Iq1C — London Funders (@LondonFunders) July 1, 2020

London Community Response announces new funding

New funding is available for London’s civil society from the London Community Response.

Three types of grants are available:

Crisis grants for organisations that need to urgently provide food, essentials and support to communities through crisis.

for organisations that need to urgently provide food, essentials and support to communities through crisis. Enable grants for work that helps to prevent difficulties arising from the crisis escalating, and that enables people to emerge from crisis.

for work that helps to prevent difficulties arising from the crisis escalating, and that enables people to emerge from crisis. Adapt grants to help organisations to restart, adapt or collaborate for the future.

Organisations can apply for up to £50,000 for grants lasting for up to six months, and priority is being given to organisations led by and for marginalised communities and those most affected by the Covid-19 crisis, groups reaching and connecting with people at high risk of negative impacts from Covid-19, and smaller organisations: typically those with a turnover of up to £1m a year as well as grassroots and much smaller groups.

Applications will be considered in the order they are received with London Community Response expecting to stop taking applications under this wave of funding by the end of July. It will however be monitoring levels of applications and will publish any final deadline on its website with at least one week’s notice before closing.

Have you applied to our #heritage Emergency Fund yet? We want to support as many heritage organisations as we can – of all sizes & kinds of heritage – so get your application in: https://t.co/TDt09Ef4LR #Funding #Support #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/1RcJjODiSS — National Lottery Heritage Fund (@HeritageFundUK) July 2, 2020

Heritage Emergency Fund application deadline extended to 31 July

Heritage Emergency Fund grants can now be used to help organisations reopen after the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, with the application deadline extended to 12noon on Friday 31 July.

Uses of the funding could include strategic reviews of business models, operating plans and business plans, or investment to enable digital delivery of services. It could also be used to help organisations manage their sites while following social distancing guidelines, for example:

additional staff to help manage queues

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for staff and volunteers

training

additional cleaning

implementing contactless payment methods

temporary structures to help manage visitors such as shelter for queues or additional toilets

More information on the £50m fund and how to apply is available on the funding page.

@Tesco Bags of Help COVID-19 Community Fund can award up to £500 to organisations who are supporting vulnerable groups, as part of their emergency response in supporting local communities 💚 🐭 to apply… https://t.co/7ywehHHtkn — Early Years Wales (@EarlyWales) July 2, 2020

Tesco Bags of Help COVID-19 Communities Fund offers £500 grants

Tesco Bags of Help is still offering single payment awards of £500 to organisations supporting vulnerable groups as part of their emergency Covid-19 response in supporting local communities.

In order respond quickly to the emergency Tesco Bags of Help has created a streamlined application and payment process to make it easier to get funds out.

Typically, the fund will support organisations that have experienced:

Increased demand – such as a food bank needing an immediate donation to restock.

Disrupted services – such as a local charity setting up a delivery service to replace its monthly lunch club, or a charity needing to set up a telephone service to support beneficiaries.

New services – such as a health-focused charity setting up a new online patient service that requires new IT equipment or a mental health charity developing a new service.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis, and more information is available here.

Our local communities need us more than ever – so we’re proud to announce that Aviva Community Fund Projects are now live at https://t.co/rjRrj9qSzf.

Explore the projects in your area and find out which ones you can support. 💛#StrongerCommunities pic.twitter.com/lnqaYANgnd — Aviva UK (@AvivaUK) June 10, 2020

Round 3 of Aviva Community Fund open for applications until 28 July

Every three months at Aviva £250,000 is shared equally among its UK employees to donate to the projects that matter to them most. Each charity can apply for funding of up to a maximum of £50,000 and Aviva employees decide how the funding is distributed.

Round 3 of the Aviva Community Fund is currently open for applications until 28 July.

Applications must fall within one of its two key funding areas:

Financial capability and inclusion: giving people the tools to become more financially independent

Community resilience: tackling inequality and improving environments to build more connected, more resilient communities

However, in response to the current pandemic, it has also broadened the eligibility criteria for this round to support causes in addressing the impact of the outbreak. Charities can therefore also apply for funding to cover the core running costs of adapting or continuing services throughout the Covid-19 outbreak in order to help their beneficiaries and communities during this time of need.