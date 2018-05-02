Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Morrisons launches its largest charity product promotion

Posted by on 2 May 2018 in News
0 Comments
Morrisons launches its largest charity product promotion

Supermarket Morrisons has launched ‘Every Pack Gives Back’ for its charity partner CLIC Sargent. It says that this is its largest ever charity product promotion.

Focusing on the tea and coffee break, it is reducing the price of 32 lines of tea, coffee, biscuit and cereal bars. This is the first time Morrisons has brought so many brands together in support of its charity partner.

Selected Kelloggs, McVities, Cadbury, Belvita, Nescafe and Yorkshire Tea products are on sale from 2-29 May, with 5p per pack going to CLIC Sargent to help children, young people and their families facing cancer.

Yorkshire Tea

SEE ALSO: Morrisons raise record £326k for CLIC Sargent for World Cancer Day (8 March 2018)

 

Every Pack Gives Back

‘Every Pack Gives Back’ is part of a partnership between Morrisons and CLIC Sargent. The partnership has a target of £8m “which will transform the support CLIC Sargent can give to families following a cancer diagnosis”.

John Gunton, Senior Buying Manager at Morrisons, said: “Thanks to the generosity of our colleagues and customers we have already raised almost £3.8 million for young lives facing cancer – and with Every Pack Gives Back we hope to reach the £4 million milestone.”

The three-year partnership has a total target of £8 million. Morrisons staff chose CLIC Sargent following a vote in January 2017.

Rice Krispies Squares Kellogg's Special K Biscuit Moments

 

 

Tags:
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Sign up for free fundraising news by email

Before you go…

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.
" />