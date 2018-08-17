Top 25 fundraising events saw overall income drop in 2017, figures show

Total income across the top 25 mass participation fundraising events fell in 2017, driven by a decrease in some of the charity calendar’s biggest events according to figures from event management firm massive.

In 2017 the top 25 raised £135.5m, with eight events seeing income fall. 12 events grew income, and three of the top 25 events were new.

According to massive, World’s Biggest Coffee Morning posted its first income drop with a fall of £2m, while Race for Life saw income fall by £10m (20%) in 2017.

In fact, the top three events – Race for Life, World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, and Moonwalk, all saw income decrease. In total Race for Life raised £38m last year, followed by £27.5m for World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, and £7.5m for Moonwalk.

However, outside of these events, massive reports an increase in participation as well as a 6% increase in income generated from the remaining 22 events.

The fastest growers were Kiltwalk, which saw income rise by 200% to £2.7m, Cancer Research UK’s Walk All Over Cancer, which saw a 150% increase and raised £3m, and British Heart Foundation’s Dechox, which saw a 26% increase and raised £1m. Macmillan’s Go Sober also grew – by 25%, coming in 5th in the top 25, and raising £5.25m.

The top 25 also included three new events: Macmillan’s Mighty Hikes, in at number 8 with an income of £4.7m, Social Bite’s Sleep in the Park in 10th place with £3.6m, and Alzheimer’s Society’s Cupcake Day, which made an entry at position 22, with an income of £1.05m.