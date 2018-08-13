5 upcoming charity fundraising events

There are a plethora of fundraising events coming up over the next couple of months. Here are five different ways charities are raising funds.

Secret World Wildlife Rescue Wildlife Wonders

Secret World Wildlife Rescue is holding its Wildlife Wonders event on the Bank Holiday weekend of 26 / 27 August. Activities will include a woodland-themed treasure hunt, meeting the centre’s birds of prey, talks about the animals it helps, and crafts and face painting.

Fancy getting a little bit fancy and holding an Afternoon Tea to raise funds for leukaemia research? Then come this way… https://t.co/D3L7zqZG6Z pic.twitter.com/KmWTgm86dv — Leuka (@leadleukaemia) August 9, 2018

Leuka Loves Afternoon Tea

Leuka has launched its newest fundraising event, Leuka Loves Afternoon Tea, to coincide with Afternoon Tea Week. It is asking supporters to hold a tea one August afternoon from this Monday (13 August), and to register on its website to receive a ‘Leuka Loves Afternoon Tea’ kit. Leuka would also like people to share their activities on social media with the hashtag #LoveAfternoonTeaHateLeukaemia. To incentivise people to take part in this pilot event it will be thanking the supporter (or supporters) who raises the most in donations and the one with the most shares, likes or retweets from their Afternoon Tea event, with Champagne Afternoon Tea for two at the Wolseley in Piccadilly, London.

Do your bit for the NHS…….go for a run!!! 🏃🏻‍♀️ 🏃🏻‍♂️ Running regularly reduces risk of cancer & heart attacks and helps with your mental health. Sign up for #7forNHS70 here https://t.co/xd8BtyTcID and receive this fantastic #NHS70 medal #ukrunchat pic.twitter.com/9kO8xYaAex — GoVirtualRacing (@GoVirtualRacin) August 7, 2018

NHS70 Virtual Run

Entries are now open for the official NHS70 Virtual Run. The ‘7 for 70’ event has been launched by Go Virtual Racing in partnership with NHS Charities Together with runners of all ages and abilities asked to sign up to run or walk 7.0 kilometres or 7.0 miles to raise funds for charity for which they will be awarded with a double-sided medal. All funds raised will be shared between all the hospitals involved in the NHS70 celebrations and distributed across the whole of the UK.

Birmingham St Mary’s Hospice Loop the Loop

On 18 August, Birmingham St Mary’s Hospice is challenging people to take to the air and loop the loop to raise funds. It has teamed up with Take Flight Aviation to offer the challenge, which gives people the chance to take off in the Slingsby Firefly and have a go at flying the plane themselves, and then have the pilot take over so they can fully experience the loop and the view.

The Forever Friends Appeal on 22nd September is now fully booked. Well done Laura and the team at the RUH. It's a pleasure to be associated with you and you are our charity of the year by a country mile.⭐️ pic.twitter.com/TmrP825294 — Newfound Friends (@NewfoundFriends) August 2, 2018

Forever Friends Appeal Newfoundland Dog Dive

On 22 September, Bath RUH’s Forever Friends Appeal is again offering people the chance to experience an ‘at sea’ Newfoundland dog rescue. The event will take place at Portishead Marina near Bristol, and is run by Newfound Friends on behalf of the Forever Friends Appeal. Last year, the inaugural event raised £5,000.

