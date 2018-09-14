5 fundraising events for September & October

Here are five of the fundraising events to look out for over the next few weeks, including Unicef UK’s new Water Walk.

Birmingham Dogs Home Great Birmingham Bark Off

Birmingham Dogs Home has launched the Great Birmingham Bark Off. To mark the launch of GBBO, it has invited people to join Birmingham Dogs Home staff and volunteers at its two centres for a ‘Bark Off’ on 15 September for tea, coffee and cakes, as well as hold their own events. Staff at the two centres will go head-to-head with one another, baking and selling cakes to see who can create the best cakes and raise funds for dogs in their care. Fundraising packs are also available for people who want to hold their own Bark Off, containing everything they need including posters, decorations and balloons, recipe ideas and bunting.

Unicef UK Water Walk

Unicef UK has launched a new fundraising initiative, called Water Walk. The charity is encouraging people to walk five miles every day for one week this September and support children who have to walk at least that distance to collect clean water. Over 500 people signed up in less than a week for the challenge. People can sign up the site to walk five miles any week they choose in September.

Olympic cyclist Victoria Pendleton encourages South Devon cyclists to sign up to Ride for Rowcroft. “I encourage as many people as possible to take to the open road in the beautiful South Devon countryside for this great event!" Read more @ https://t.co/qgD3few1NN #cyclechallenge pic.twitter.com/vi980uWj4k — Rowcroft Hospice (@RowcroftHospice) August 29, 2018

Rowcroft Hospice Ride for Rowcroft

A cycle challenge to raise funds for Devon’s Rowcroft Hospice takes place on 14 October. Ride for Rowcroft challenges people to choose from two routes around the South Devon countryside: a steady 24km ‘Classic’ route, and, new for this year, the gruelling 32km Haytor Hill Climb. The previous two events have helped raise more than £100,000 to help support the 2,000 people cared for by Rowcroft Hospice staff each year. In 2017, more than 450 participants took on the 24km route through Chudleigh Knighton, Bovey Tracey and Teign Valley.

The Ostrich Foundation charity walk

New charity The Ostrich Foundation, which works to help prevent suicides, is asking people to join its charity walk on Sunday 7 October in Ripley, Yorkshire. The event is a gentle 5km stroll around Ripley and its castle. It asks people to donate to enter, and free tea, coffee and cake will be available afterwards.

Glass Door Sleep Out in the Square

On Friday 5 October, at least 350 people are expected to brave the elements and join Sleep Out in the Square, Glass Door’s annual mass sleep out in Duke of York Square, Chelsea, London. This year Glass Door is hoping to raise £200,000 from the Sleep Out. Since its 2013 launch, almost 1,000 individuals have spent at least one night sleeping outside on the pavements in the Duke of York Square in support of the charity. In total, the event has raised £817,000. This year, the charity hopes to break £1 million in total.