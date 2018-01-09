Seven fundraising events encouraging better health & wellbeing in 2018

Here is a round up of some of the fundraising events taking place over the next few months, for a variety of charities including Samaritans, Wiltshire Wildlife Trust, Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, and Save the Children.

The London Winter Walk 2018

People can fundraise for a variety of charities in this year’s London Winter Walk on 14 January, including Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, Alzheimer’s Society, and Mind. The 20km walk starts out from Southwark, going across Tower Bridge and along the river towards the city, passing by St Pauls, the Millennium Bridge, Big Ben and Westminster to the Vauxhall pleasure gardens before returning to Southwark.

It's day 4 of #DryJanuary! Why not do some fundraising for our partner charities, or donate the money you save from not drinking? That way you can help others, whilst doing yourself some good too! https://t.co/mH3dNmkCwE pic.twitter.com/2T0yx5oNCW — Dry January (@dryjanuary) January 4, 2018

Dry January

Dry January is asking people to ditch the booze for the whole month to improve their health and raise funds for seven charities. Organised by Alcohol Concern, 80% of the money raised goes to its partner charities: Action for Children, Breast Cancer Now, British Liver Trust, Crisis, Hospice UK, and WCRF, and 20% to itself. Alcohol Concern also offers an app to support people through the month and beyond.

You can take action against the growing problem of #homelessness & #poverty. Why not sign up and do the #BigNightWalk on the 2nd March 2018 with a group of friends and make a huge contribution to fighting this issue? https://t.co/2zShUeO84l pic.twitter.com/bxPlBbuvbK — Big Issue Foundation (@TBIF) December 2, 2017

Big London Night Walk

The Big Issue Foundation is holding its eighth Big London Night Walk on 2 March this year. The 13-mile walk raises funds for the Foundation’s work with Big Issue vendors, and starts and finishes at Shoreditch Town Hall. There will also be talks from those whose lives have been positively impacted by the work of The Big Issue Foundation, including James Bowen & Street Cat Bob and Big Issue vendor Bill.

Don't forget to book your early bird ticket for the Sarsen Trail and Neolithic Marathon- https://t.co/20DFXUs384 — Wilts Wildlife Trust (@WiltsWildlife) January 5, 2017

Sarsen Trail, Neolithic Marathon & Bike Trail

Wiltshire Wildlife Trust has announced that this year’s Sarsen Trail, Neolithic Marathon & Bike Trail will take place on 27 May. Participants can run, walk or cycle a variety of distances and routes, from a 26-mile walk to a 30k or 50k bike ride, and a 5k run. All take place on the beautiful Salisbury Plain.

Put a little love in your brew on Monday 15 January by getting together with friends, family or colleagues for a cuppa, and help us turn #BlueMonday into #BrewMonday! ☕️💚☕️ https://t.co/nocjRgtGup pic.twitter.com/BCXtZryOM1 — Samaritans (@samaritans) January 9, 2018

Brew Monday

On what it is seen as the hardest day of the year, 15 January, otherwise known as Blue Monday, Samaritans is holding Brew Monday, and asking people to put the kettle on and have a brew with a friend or a colleague. Samaritans has also teamed up with Network Rail, whom they work with to reduce suicide across the railway networks, to give out 20,000 teabags to get the Brew Monday message across.

Great British Dog Walk

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People is holding a series of 20 Great British Dog Walk events across the UK in March and April, to raise money to train more dogs. The first two walks take place on 18 March in Tyne & Wear, and Ledbury, and there’s a free doggie bandana with every adult ticket.

How you can take part in Peppa Pig's Muddy Puddle Walk 2018 – Kent Live https://t.co/h6HGgavdi3 #PeppaPig pic.twitter.com/tYmCie8vxt — Peppa Pig GB (@PeppaPigGB) January 8, 2018

Peppa Pig’s Muddy Puddle Walk

Between 23 and 29 April 2018, nurseries, early years groups, families and children up and down the country are once again being encouraged to take part in a Muddy Puddle Walk to raise money for Save the Children. Last year saw 160,000 children across the UK take part, raising £243,000.

