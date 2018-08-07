Hack for Good to focus on homelessness services

Studio Republic has chosen homelessness services as the theme for its charity-focused Hack for Good following a public vote, and is asking charities to suggest ideas for what they would like the agency to hack.

Following the poll, which received over 260 votes, Studio Republic’s Hack for Good will dedicate the event on 10 August to creating something to benefit homelessness services.

The winning theme for our #HackForGood event is 'Homelessness Services'. So we're calling on homeless/housing charities @Shelter @crisis_uk @barnardos @StMungos & @thebigissue to get involved and suggest any ideas you want us to hack on the 10th of August! #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/xTgBht8tu6 — Studio Republic (@studiorepublic) August 1, 2018

In the run up to the event, announced last month, Studio Republic is asking for suggestions from any homelessness organisations that might have an issue that they, or their beneficiaries, need solving. Studio Republic will spend the day hacking solutions to these problems.

The agency will be joined by Rareloop, Hinge and The Bot Platform, as well as students from the University of Winchester’s Digital and Creative courses, who will put forward a team to take part in Hack for Good.

The event will take place at the University of Winchester, and progress can be followed in the lead up to the event, and on the day itself using the hashtag #Hackforgood.