Signalong wins free app build competition

Signalong has beaten over 65 other entries to win a free app build by Studio Graphene.

Signalong’s new app assists those with hearing, speech, language and communication needs through the use of AI and Google Vision technology. With access to Signalong’s sign language database, the app allows users to take photos of everyday objects on their smartphone, with its recognition technology then informing the user of the correct sign to use. The app can be used for the hearing impaired and their carers, as well as those with communication difficulties.

The UK-based charity Signalong won Studio Graphene’s Build My App competition, out of more than 65 entries from organisations, charities and individuals proposing not-for-profit app ideas to help bring about positive social change.

Studio Graphene selected Signalong because it felt its idea effectively fulfilled two key criteria – an idea for the public good that was also technically viable.

The app was built over three days at TechXLR8 2018 in London. Working with Signalong, Studio Graphene assigned a project manager, developer and designer to the project.

Ritam Gandhi, Founder and Director of Studio Graphene, said: