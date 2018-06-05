Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Australian events fundraising platform opens doors in UK

Posted by on 5 June 2018 in News
Sydney-based specialty fundraising platform, Funraisin.co has opened an office in London.

Funraisin has helped charities raise over $150million in the last three years with its online fundraising and content management system, which supports a number of global events including Movember’s The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, and Darkness Into Light for Pieta House, which this year raised more than €5.4 million in ticketing and donations.

Until 2017, Funraisin supported single branded charity events in Australia and New Zealand, and has now established an office in London’s Moorgate to cater for charities in the UK and EU seeking advanced tools to manage their P2P and ticketed events.

 

Co-founder Courtney Evans said:

“The level of digital expertise in charity event management is growing fast and we’re finding more and more event fundraising managers are wanting tools that give them access to their participant data in realtime to create personal, relevant supporter journeys that maintain active fundraising throughout campaign periods amongst a range of other pressing needs. We’re seeing this in the States too as we continue to support a growing number of charities there, along with the UK and across Europe.”

Funraisin can be contacted through the site, or by phone on 0208 144
9770.

 

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

