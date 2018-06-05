Australian events fundraising platform opens doors in UK

Sydney-based specialty events fundraising platform, Funraisin.co has opened an office in London.

Funraisin has helped charities raise over $150million in the last three years with its online fundraising and content management system, which supports a number of global events including Movember’s The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, and Darkness Into Light for Pieta House, which this year raised more than €5.4 million in ticketing and donations.

Until 2017, Funraisin supported single branded charity events in Australia and New Zealand, and has now established an office in London’s Moorgate to cater for charities in the UK and EU seeking advanced tools to manage their P2P and ticketed events.

We're delighted with the opening of our #London, UK office! Drop us a line, or visit us in Moorgate, to hear how we support more than 150 worldwide P2P events with advanced event #fundraising tools. https://t.co/pySJO6VIwE pic.twitter.com/nWXwax5UIi — Funraisin (@FunraisinHQ) May 19, 2018

Co-founder Courtney Evans said:

“The level of digital expertise in charity event management is growing fast and we’re finding more and more event fundraising managers are wanting tools that give them access to their participant data in realtime to create personal, relevant supporter journeys that maintain active fundraising throughout campaign periods amongst a range of other pressing needs. We’re seeing this in the States too as we continue to support a growing number of charities there, along with the UK and across Europe.”

