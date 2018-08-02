Free glass recycling on offer for charities

Recycling provider FreeCollections.co.uk is introducing a free glass waste collection service for businesses in the UK and is encouraging charities to sign up.

The scheme aims to reduce the amount of glass waste that goes to landfill, Spaces are limited and collections are currently available in 12 cities in the UK, including Bristol, Wakefield, Rotherham, Sheffield, Manchester and Leeds. Charities can apply on the FreeCollections.co.uk site.

Mark Hall, Communications Director of FreeCollections.co.uk, said: