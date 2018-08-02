Free glass recycling on offer for charities

Recycling provider FreeCollections.co.uk is introducing a free glass waste collection service for businesses in the UK and is encouraging charities to sign up.
The scheme aims to reduce the amount of glass waste that goes to landfill, Spaces are limited and collections are currently available in 12 cities in the UK, including Bristol, Wakefield, Rotherham, Sheffield, Manchester and Leeds. Charities can apply on the FreeCollections.co.uk site.
Mark Hall, Communications Director of FreeCollections.co.uk, said:
“We’ve made is very simple for charities to sign up – to find out if you’re eligible, it’s as simple as filling in a form and a representative will be in touch.”
“As a nation we are, unfortunately, still way behind when it comes to recycling, and reducing un-recycled business waste is a crucial aspect of tackling the problem. We hope that this will push recycling rates up and not only will this have a cumulative positive impact on the environment – it will also save eligible companies thousands of pounds a year.”
Get free email updates
Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]