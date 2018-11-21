Textile donation service lets donors choose where their money goes

A free-of-charge portal has launched that gives individuals full control over where the money goes for their unwanted clothing and textiles.

1step2be lets individuals turn their unwanted textiles into money and either donate the money to a campaign already on the portal or set up their own. The service donates 13p for every kilo of textiles donated.

Anyone can set up a campaign with charities only entitled to set up indefinite campaigns for which collected funds are settled in 30-day accounting periods. Each donation on the 1step2be portal is also eligible for Gift Aid. Charities can find out more about how to set up a campaign on the site.

1step2be collects: jackets, coats, dresses, trousers, jumpers, shirts, t-shirts, unused lingerie, shoes, jewellery and handbags, curtains, tablecloths, bedding and towels, soft and hard toys. All items must be clean and usable. The service sends a courier to the donor, weighs the textiles and tells them instantly how much their unwanted clothes will make for their chosen cause.

According to 1step2be, around 75% of households admit to throwing away unwanted textiles rather than recycling, with the UK sending 300,000 tonnes of clothing each year to the landfill instead of to a good cause or recycling.

Jakub Czernecki, Director and co-owner of 1step2be said: