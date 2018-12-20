Barnardo’s offers Christmas gift amnesty for unwanted presents

Barnardo’s is inviting all those who don’t quite get the present they were hoping for this Christmas to consider donating it to them to raise funds for their work with children.

Barnardo’s gift amnesty aims to make the most of the 60 million unwanted presents that are given every year at a cost of £380 million. The figures come from a YouGov poll of 2,000 people surveyed in October on behalf of charity Send A Cow.

In other words, don’t hoard them: enable someone else to re-use them by donating them via a Barnardo’s shop.

What unwanted presents could buy

The charity has listed some examples of the impact that typical unwanted presents could help achieve.

· An £18 cookbook could pay for three young carers to enjoy an afternoon of respite from their caring duties, giving them the chance to relax and meet other children.

· A £20 DVD boxset you’ve already got could help to pay for an outreach worker for a vulnerable child

· The £50 too-big jumper could help pay for a senior specialist to spend an hour working one-to-one with a child to help them recover from sexual exploitation

· £180 worth of unsuitable console games could help cover monthly travel card costs for nine children, so they can afford to come to Barnardo’s to see their child sexual exploitation specialist.

· The £250 television that doesn’t fit on your television stand could help buy clothing and baby essentials for a care leaver with a new born baby.

Barnardo’s Chief Executive Javed Khan said: “It can be difficult to buy the perfect present for a family member or friend.

“So, if you unwrap something that doesn’t quite fit or just isn’t right for you, do something special and donate the gift to your nearest Barnardo’s shop. This will help raise vital funds so we can continue to support hundreds of thousands of the most vulnerable children across the UK.

He added: “On behalf of everyone at Barnardo’s, thank you for your support and we wish you a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”