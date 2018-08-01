The Phone-paid Services Authority (PSA) is introducing new Special conditions for society lotteries using phone payment, following its consultation earlier this year.

The new Special conditions are due to come into effect on 1 October this year and will complement the PSA’s existing Code of Practice.

There were 10 responses to the PSA policy consultation on the proposed Special conditions, which opened in February 2018. Following consideration of the feedback received during the consultation period, the conditions have remained largely the same as originally proposed and cover under-age gambling, the information that ought to be displayed in promotional material – to which some changes have been made, conditions of point of purchase, over how people are charged, and receipts. They also state that the PSA must be informed within 48 hours of a service being launched.

A special shortcode operating on numbers beginning 72 has also been established for society lotteries. This follows on from the introduction of the 70 shortcode for charity text donations, which has raised millions of pounds for good causes in the UK in recent years.

The PSA’s Chief Executive, Joanne Prowse, said: