Public & MPs against increased lottery regulation, nfpSynergy report finds

Research from nfpSynergy shows that the public do not support increased lottery laws and regulations that would stop charities being able to compete with, or raise as much money as the National Lottery.

66% of those surveyed for nfpSynergy’s report are against laws and regulations that stop competition between charity lotteries and the National Lottery, with only 12% supporting them, while 64% are against those that stop charity lotteries raising as much money, with only 14% in support.

A very similar percentage of MPs are also against laws and regulations stopping competition (66%) and against those that stop as much money being raised (62%, with 12% in favour and 26% unsure.

The survey also revealed that:

The public are against capping the number of tickets sold for the National Lottery (21% in favour of capping, 59% against) and charity lotteries (16% in favour and 62% against)

35% of the public are in favour of capping National Lottery prizes with 25% in favour of capping charity lottery prizes

MPs are less in favour of capping prize-size with 22% for charity lottery and 25% for the National Lottery

Labour MPs are less likely to be against restricting competition compared to Conservative MPs. 75% of Conservative MPs are against laws and regulation which stop competition, while 56% of Labour are against it, with a high proportion of Labour ‘not sure’

nfpSynergy surveyed 1000 members of the general public online in the autumn, representative by age, gender and social class, about their views on whether charity lotteries and the National Lottery should be able to compete, as well as the size of prizes, and how much money is raised. It also asked 151 MPs representative by political party.

The survey follows DCMS’s consultation on whether individual charity or society lotteries should be able to increase their annual turnover from £10 million to £100 million per annum. It also asked for views on whether the size of prizes and individual lotteries should be increased as well. It closed in September with the results still to be announced.

