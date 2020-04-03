Thyngs & Charities Trust create free solution to help brands fundraise for charities

Physical-digital payment platform Thyngs has partnered with Charities Trust to create a free solution to enable brands to raise funds for charities via their own physical products & services.

Thyngs and Charities Trust have formed the partnership to help the charity sector and brands tackle the expected income loss due to Covid-19 over the next weeks and months. It aims to make it easier for consumers to donate from home through smartphone-enabled adjustments to packaging and products. Thyngs’ technology solution turns physical branded objects into a point of sale using ‘tap and go’ technology such as QR codes, Near Field Communication (NFC) and Apple Pay.

Dr Neil Garner, Founder and CEO at Thyngs, said:

“We’re entering a really difficult time for everyone, but for charities especially. We were shocked to hear the level of impact that charities may face and the charities that we work closely with have echoed this concern. This is why we are putting in our greatest efforts to ensure we help, alongside the Charities Trust.”

Through the Thyngs platform, businesses will be able to create their own fundraising campaign ideas for over 18,000 charities using physical products, packaging, TV advertising, leaflets and more, without the need for interpersonal interaction.

Euan Imrie, Chief Operating Officer at Charities Trust, added:

“At a time when all charities are facing unparalleled challenges to keep funds flowing in to maintain their charitable activities, we are pleased to be working alongside Thyngs, making the best use of current payment/donation technology to provide whatever assistance we can.”

The partnership will mean that: