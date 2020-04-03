Thyngs & Charities Trust create free solution to help brands fundraise for charities

Physical-digital payment platform Thyngs has partnered with Charities Trust to create a free solution to enable brands to raise funds for charities via their own physical products & services.
Thyngs and Charities Trust have formed the partnership to help the charity sector and brands tackle the expected income loss due to Covid-19 over the next weeks and months. It aims to make it easier for consumers to donate from home through smartphone-enabled adjustments to packaging and products. Thyngs’ technology solution turns physical branded objects into a point of sale using ‘tap and go’ technology such as QR codes, Near Field Communication (NFC) and Apple Pay.
Dr Neil Garner, Founder and CEO at Thyngs, said:
“We’re entering a really difficult time for everyone, but for charities especially. We were shocked to hear the level of impact that charities may face and the charities that we work closely with have echoed this concern. This is why we are putting in our greatest efforts to ensure we help, alongside the Charities Trust.”
Through the Thyngs platform, businesses will be able to create their own fundraising campaign ideas for over 18,000 charities using physical products, packaging, TV advertising, leaflets and more, without the need for interpersonal interaction.
Euan Imrie, Chief Operating Officer at Charities Trust, added:
“At a time when all charities are facing unparalleled challenges to keep funds flowing in to maintain their charitable activities, we are pleased to be working alongside Thyngs, making the best use of current payment/donation technology to provide whatever assistance we can.”
The partnership will mean that:
- A business or fundraiser will sign up with Thyngs to raise funds for any charity of their choice.
- The business will get a pack of interactive images with unique QR codes for consumer engagement. These images can be applied to products, packaging, deliveries, magazines or signage to create branded donation points
- As an option, brands can also include NFC so consumers can just tap their phone on a sticker to interact
- Consumers simply tap or scan the image on the product using their smartphone to find out more about the cause & donate via Apple Pay, Google Pay or card in less than 30 seconds
- Charities Trust will use their existing service & network to distribute funds and claim Gift Aid on behalf of the charity
- Thyngs and Charities Trust will also be working with the larger corporates to ensure they have full visibility of their company fundraising, giving them access to a full suite of tools to maximise both engagement and donations
