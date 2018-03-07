Phone-paid Services Authority launches consultation for society lottery services special conditions

The Phone-paid Services Authority (PSA) has opened a consultation on its newly drafted special conditions for society lottery services.

Following on from the successes of text giving, a new VAT-exempt text shortcode series has been established specifically for society lotteries to enable people to pay by phone to enter. It will use numbers beginning 72, and will operate separately to the existing 70 number range used for SMS donations.

The PSA‘s proposed special conditions for using phone payment to enter society lotteries are intended to build confidence in the market, support compliant providers, and reduce any risk of consumer harm. They cover under-age gambling, the information that ought to be displayed in promotional material, conditions of point of purchase and over how people are charged, receipts, and notifying the PSA within 48 hours of a service being launched.

The consultation will run until 17 April 2018 and interested parties are invited to review the proposed conditions and share their views.

A PSA spokesperson said: