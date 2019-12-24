My Club launches grassroots sports lotto

Technology & services provider for grassroots sports clubs My Club has partnered with Ascend Fundraising Solutions to launch My Club Lotto to help teams raise funds for their club.

My Club Lotto is a monthly lottery that will give away a grand cash prize of up to £25,000 and have secondary prizes including signed memorabilia and money-can’t buy experiences.

Grassroots sports clubs across the UK can sign up now to participate and start raising funds. Upon sign up, each team will be provided a branded, team specific web portal where their members, friends and family can purchase lotto tickets for the opportunity to win the monthly prizes.

Winners will receive 50% of the prize pot raised up to £25,000 plus have the opportunity to win secondary prizes. Participating clubs will financially benefit directly from the sales that come through their individual web portal.

The lottery will have a new draw each month. My Club Lotto is open to the public and there is no requirement to be a My Club member to participate.

Neil Riches, Founder and Managing Director of My Club said: