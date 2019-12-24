My Club launches grassroots sports lotto

Technology & services provider for grassroots sports clubs My Club has partnered with Ascend Fundraising Solutions to launch My Club Lotto to help teams raise funds for their club.
My Club Lotto is a monthly lottery that will give away a grand cash prize of up to £25,000 and have secondary prizes including signed memorabilia and money-can’t buy experiences.
Grassroots sports clubs across the UK can sign up now to participate and start raising funds. Upon sign up, each team will be provided a branded, team specific web portal where their members, friends and family can purchase lotto tickets for the opportunity to win the monthly prizes.
Winners will receive 50% of the prize pot raised up to £25,000 plus have the opportunity to win secondary prizes. Participating clubs will financially benefit directly from the sales that come through their individual web portal.
The lottery will have a new draw each month. My Club Lotto is open to the public and there is no requirement to be a My Club member to participate.
Neil Riches, Founder and Managing Director of My Club said:
“The launch of the My Club Lotto is another way for us to provide tools and technologies to our existing member base to help them better organise and raise funds for their clubs. We could not be more excited to partner with Ascend on this initiative.”
Get free email updates
Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]