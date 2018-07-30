New Community Foundation giving initiative helps people support local community

Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland has launched an initiative aimed at encouraging people to sign up to donating each month to help local causes.

In celebration of its 30th year, Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland is seeking 30 people who are passionate about their local community to take part in The Giving Network.

Members are asked to donate at least £30 a month into a fund at the Community Foundation. The Foundation will then double donations £1-for-£1 in the first year, up to a maximum of £1,000.

The Community Foundation has identified poverty, mental wellbeing and diversity as being the priority issues for the area in the immediate future, and these themes will form the basis of a long-list of nine organisations that will be presented to Giving Network donors at an event later in the year: three from each. Donors will be able to vote for their top choice from each theme, plus one extra from any theme, giving a total of four groups.

The four with the most votes will go through to the Giving Event next May, where donors will meet the groups face to face and then choose one, or more, of the four to receive their portion of the fund.

The initiative is backed by Ward Hadaway law firm, which is also celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Rob Williamson, Chief Executive of the Community Foundation, said: