Resource Alliance launches initiative to help smaller organisations attend IFC 2019

The Resource Alliance has launched an initiative to give individuals from smaller organisations free tickets for IFC 2019.

Under its 10 Places in 10 Days initiative, if the Resource Alliance can book a further 10 registered places for IFC 2019 each day before 20 September, it will offer 10 complimentary places to individuals at small non-profits, allocated based on recommendations from the wider community to those who would otherwise not be able to afford to attend the event.

Those who register will also have the opportunity to submit a recommendation for a worthy recipient.

IFC 2019 takes place in the Netherlands from 15-18 October with over 100 speakers from more than 30 countries. Individuals that receive a free ticket will be required to cover their own travel expenses.

Laura Boulton, Director of Strategy and Reach at the Resource Alliance, said: