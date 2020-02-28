Carolina Nyberg-Steiser Bursary Programme 2020 open for applications

The Carolina Nyberg-Steiser Bursary Programme has opened applications for a third year.

Greenpeace campaigner and Head of Partnerships, Artists & Influencers Carolina Nyberg-Steiser lost her life in the Brazilian Amazon in the course of her work in October 2017.

Greenpeace and the Resource Alliance, with the support of Carolina’s family, developed the Carolina Nyberg-Steiser Bursary Programme in her name with an aim to empower other young women who care as deeply for the wellbeing of the planet, and its people as she did.

Applications are now open for 2020 with the bursary is open to women up to 36 years of age, working in the social impact sector. Successful applicants will receive a fully funded place on one of three programmes: IFC 2020, IFC Pop Ups: South Africa, or IFC Pop Ups: Brasil.

Recipients receive a full delegate place at Resource Alliance events, with accommodation and access to all learning opportunities; an experienced mentor to support the learning journey; and bespoke opportunities to network, share and learn.

Previous successful applicants for a Bursary have come from South Africa, USA, Costa Rica, Australia, India, Ecuador, Nepal, Cambodia, Brazil and Canada and the impact report of previous years of the Carolina Nyberg-Steiser Bursary Programme is available online.

Sarah Scarth, Global Programmes and Partnerships Director at the Resource Alliance, said:

“The Resource Alliance recognises, as Carolina did, the value of joining forces in new and innovative ways to create greater impact. With the support of Carolina’s family, the Resource Alliance and Greenpeace have partnered for the second year to run this programme which empowers other incredible young women who care as deeply for the wellbeing of the planet and its inhabitants as Carolina did.”

Karen McGrath, Global Marketing Manager at Act for Peace, Australia, was a previous Carolina Nyberg-Steiser Bursary holder. She commented:

“Receiving a Carolina Nyberg-Steiser Bursary program place was an incredible privilege. Attending IFC Asia gave me the opportunity to challenge my thinking, learn from thought leaders and network with people from all around the world with diverse perspectives and incredible stories. More than anything it left me with a profound sense of purpose and connection and invigorated my determination to come together with like-minded people to change the world.”

Details of the application process and timings for the three programmes:

IFC 2020

Successful applicants will be provided with a complementary ticket to the IFC 2020 in the Netherlands (13-16 October), including travel and a mentor. Applications are open until Thursday 30 April, with the outcome decided by Friday 22 May. APPLY NOW

IFC POP UPS: SOUTH AFRICA

Successful applicants will be provided with a complementary ticket to either the IFC Pop Up in Cape Town or Johannesburg. Applications are open until Monday 2 March, with the outcome decided by Tuesday 3 March. APPLY NOW

IFC POP UPS: BRAZIL