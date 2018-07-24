Buy a LEGO® brick campaign raises funds for new cancer centre

The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity is asking people to buy a LEGO® brick to help it raise more than £500,000 towards its new cancer centre – and construct a scale model of it.

Thousands of bricks for The Big LEGO® Brick Hospital have already been bought by the public at £1 each, with the Clatterbridge Cancer Charity already taking delivery of the first section of the LEGO® brick replica of what will be Liverpool’s first specialist cancer hospital, the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre.

The project will eventually see half a million LEGO® bricks used to construct the model, with the actual Clatterbridge Cancer Centre currently under construction in Liverpool city centre. Professional LEGO® building company Bright Bricks are overseeing the project and are training an army of local enthusiasts to work on the build, with Dave Fautley (pictured), Master Builder for Bright Bricks, delivering the first section of the model.

Buy a Brick for £1 to support The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity! Every donation will go into the Big LEGO® Brick Hospital, a huge project that you can read all about & buy a brick https://t.co/T0QjbaeuGb @ClatterbridgeCC #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/joCyuZUZLN — ClatterbridgeCC NHS (@CCCNHS) May 28, 2018

More than 45 different unique LEGO® colours will be used to construct the model and it will have more than 100 rooms depicting life in the hospital. It will include toilet blocks, kitchens, lift shafts, MRI scanners and more.

There will be 150 hospital beds within the model. Each bed is made up of 49 bricks making a total of 7350 bricks just for the beds alone. There will also be 200 mini figures in the completed model including nurses, doctors, and construction workers.

The model will be 1.6m x 2.8m x 1.6m high, and is expected to be one of the biggest LEGO® brick models in the UK. It will go on display outside The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre in Wirral, before moving around the region in a glass display case to enable as many people as possible to see it.

Katrina Bury, Head of The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity, said:

“It is so exciting to see the idea start to take shape and we would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to everyone who has bought a brick so far. We are delighted to be working with Bright Bricks on this exciting project and we are thrilled with what they have done so far. Now the work really begins. We are starting to train a group of local people who will work closely Dave and the team to bring the idea to life. “Building a LEGO® brick replica of our new cancer hospital in Liverpool is an ambitious project but we are sure our dedicated supporters and the people of the region will support us with enthusiasm and generosity.”

The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity is working to raise £15 million towards the construction of the new specialist cancer hospital in Liverpool city centre and improvements to the Wirral site. The new hospital is due to open in 2020.

A number of cathedrals have also raised funds through selling bricks to build scale LEGO® models, including Durham Cathedral, and St Edmundsbury Cathedral.