UNICEF & Primark enter new $6m three-year partnership

UNICEF and Primark have announced a three-year partnership, which will see the fashion retailer contribute $6 million in support of the charity’s work in education and emergency response.

Primark has committed US$ 4.5 million to fund an education programme that will enable vulnerable children to attend and stay in school in Cambodia. Planned activities include targeted support for children from minority language groups, children with disabilities, and girls, investment in school sanitation facilities, and training for teachers in positive discipline approaches.

In addition, Primark has also committed US$ 1.5 million towards UNICEF’s worldwide emergency response operations, which last year saw it respond to 337 humanitarian situations in 102 countries.

Peter Power, UNICEF Ireland’s Executive Director, said:

“UNICEF is the world’s largest humanitarian organisation for children with operations in over 190 countries. UNICEF relies significantly on the private sector to help fund our life-saving and life-changing operations for children and we are pleased to welcome Primark’s generous contribution to this work.”

Primark’s Chief Executive Officer, Paul Marchant added:

“We are proud to launch this partnership with UNICEF today. As an international brand we are excited to be collaborating with a global organisation which shares our commitment to making a difference in communities that most need support.” “We recognise the importance of education in enabling every child to fulfil their potential, and we are pleased to be able to support UNICEF as they work to break down some of the barriers to education for children in Cambodia.”

Main image: © UNICEF/UN068288/Anmar. Abrar points to bullet holes in her school’s door in 2017. She attends Farahedee School for boys and girls in Iraq, which was rehabilitated by UNICEF.